2021 ranking of the 100 best airlines, Air France’s magnificent “remountada”

For a decade, the list of global companies awarded by Skytrax has been monopolized by Asian and Gulf companies. But for the first time over the same period, Air France entered the top 10.

Since 1999, the independent British organization Skytrax has established a world ranking of the best airlines every year. To compose this list, known in the aviation community as the “Oscars of the aviation industry”, more than 13 million passengers were interviewed for 23 months (from September 2019 to July 2021). And this 2021 edition (there was not one last year, Editor’s note) takes into account “normal” trips combined with certain flights operated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Customers had to answer various questions relating to their trip: quality of cabin service, quality of the flight (seat comfort, quality of meals, choice of audiovisual programs, etc.), experience before and after the flight (ease of booking in line, waiting time, baggage delivery, etc.), but also, and for the first time, to a questionnaire relating to the various measures taken to fight against Covid-19.

Read alsoSmall practical guide to check the reliability of an airline

The 6th Qatar Airways coronation and the very good ranking of Air France

As in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2019, Qatar Airways wins the crown. For the sixth time in its history, the Gulf airline is considered the best in the world. “This award is the result of the incredible work of the Qatar Airways team and I would like to thank our valued passengers for their loyalty and appreciation for everything we have offered during the most difficult and uncertain times, without compromising service and the excellence for which the company is renowned around the worldAkbar al-Baker, CEO of the company, which operates a modern fleet of 200 aircraft in a network of more than 150 shopping and leisure destinations on five continents, said in a statement. It should be noted that the Qatari company also receives the awards for the best business class, the best business class seat in the world and the best airline in the Middle East.





Singapore Airlines obtains the silver medal, followed by his Japanese colleague ANA All Nippon Airways. As for Emirates, it goes back to 4th position ahead of Japan Airlines. Only one European company is among the top ten: the French Air France, 10th in the ranking (an increase of 13 places compared to 2019) and which is therefore crowned first airline in the European ranking.

TOP 10 BEST WORLDWIDE AIRLINES IN 2021

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines ANA All Nippon Airways Emirates Japan Airlines Cathay Pacific Airways EVA Air Qantas Airways Hainan Airlines Air France

TOP 10 BEST EUROPEAN AIRLINES IN 2021

Air France British Airways Lufthansa Aeroflot Russian Airlines KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Turkish airlines Swiss International Air Lines Virgin atlantic Austrian Airlines Finnair

It should be noted that the French company is also in the top 10 of the “best first-class airlines in the world 2021”, rising to 5th place ahead of Qatar Airways. The podium being the following: Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa and Emirates. That’s not all: Air France is ranked 10th among the “best business class airlines in the world 2021” and 4th among the “best Premium Economy Class airlines”. Finally, in the ranking of the “best low-cost long-haul airlines in the world in 2021”, another Frenchwoman, French Bee, almost arrives on the podium, in fourth position.

Read alsoAir France inaugurates its A220: we previewed it