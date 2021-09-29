29 prisoners killed in violence in a prison

Twenty-nine detainees were killed and around 40 injured in gunfire clashes between prisoners in a prison in southwest Ecuador, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The Ecuadorian public prosecutor’s office “opened an investigation into the deaths of 29 people deprived of their liberty during the clashes” Tuesday in a prison in Guayaquil, he announced on Twitter, also reporting 42 detainees injured.

Six of the prisoners killed “would have been beheaded”, added the prosecution.

Ecuadorian prisons have for months been the scene of recurrent violence between rival gangs for the control of drug trafficking, according to the authorities.





In February, simultaneous riots in four major prisons across the country left 79 people dead, some of whom were beheaded. According to the Ecuadorian ombudsman, 103 murders were committed in the country’s prisons in 2020. Between January and August 2021, this violence in the country’s prisons had already killed 121 people, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH ).

In mid-September, another penitentiary in Guayaquil had been attacked by drones from outside the establishment. The incident had not made a victim, but the roof of the prison had been damaged, and the authorities had denounced a “serious” attack, another episode of a “war between international cartels”.

Ecuadorian prisons are overcrowded and house 39,000 inmates for 30,000 places.

After another riot in July that left 27 prisoners dead, the government replaced the authorities in charge of the country’s 65 prisons and declared an emergency in the prison system.

He also announced an increase in the number of places in prisons, as part of a plan to restructure the “precarious” and “chaotic” prison system.