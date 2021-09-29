573 new cases of covid between September 20 and September 26, 2021: 6th week

New consecutive week of decline in Covid-19 cases in Martinique. According to weekly figures published Tuesday, September 28, 2021 by the Regional Health Agency (ARS), 573 new cases were identified between September 20 and September 26.

During the week of September 20-26, 2021, of the 11,991 tests performed in this period, 573 were positive (compared to 787 the previous week). The island has 41,129 cases in total since the start of the epidemic in March 2020.

The decline in the epidemic continues for the 6th consecutive week.

Positivity rate: 4.8% (proportion of positive tests on all analyzes).

Incidence rate: 160 (number of cases over 7 days per 100,000 inhabitants).

160 patients are hospitalized at the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital and 53 at the Saint-Paul clinic, including 54 in critical care.





Since the start of the epidemic, 626 deaths have been reported by the CHUM (Center hospitalier Universitaire de Martinique). They were 600 the previous week.

Number of people with a complete vaccination schedule (1st and 2nd injections): 104,797 (population aged 12 and over).

At the hospital level, the number of admissions for all services and critical care was decreasing as well as the number of deaths.

The Delta variant remains in the majority.