9 euros per seat, Legends match… The club is preparing to celebrate its 140 years

It will be one of the highlights of the Girondins de Bordeaux season. While waiting to perhaps soon find the top of the Ligue 1 table, the club will celebrate its 140 years. The official date is this Friday, October 1. But this anniversary will especially be celebrated with great pomp on October 17 on the occasion of the reception of Nantes at Matmut Atlantique during the 10th day of Ligue 1. The Navy and White want to do things big while the club has found a little serenity since its acquisition by Gérard Lopez this summer.

It’s not every day that we have the opportunity to celebrate our 140 years! 🎂 Come and celebrate the birthday of the Girondins!

The whole stadium at 9 € for a historic double poster: Bordeaux-Nantes followed by the legends match! ⚽ 💙 Info ➡ https://t.co/qGdh82iSw1 pic.twitter.com/YLkhtSHNhB – FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) September 29, 2021

Beyond the many activities planned before, during and after the match, including a large-scale pyrotechnic show, the Girondins have already made some announcements around this historic event in the middle of the week. First of all, there will be a single price for this Atlantic derby: 9 euros per seat. This decision is reminiscent of the one taken a few years ago during a qualifying match for the Europa League against Ghent (5 euros instead). It had been a hit. The new Bordeaux leaders are hoping for the same success even if it is a little more expensive.





1999 vs 2009 with a Zizou on the bench?

The Bordeaux-Nantes match will also be followed by another highlight: a Legends match. The idea is to make the last two champion teams of France face each other, that of 1999 and 2009. While incorporating on the sidelines former players of the club like a Pedro Miguel Pauleta or d ‘a Rio Mavuba. Feindouno, Laslandes, Pavon, Planus, Chamakh, Chalmé, Ducasse and others have already said yes! The presence of Yoann Gourcuff remains to be confirmed like that of Zinédine Zidane. Gérard Lopez was particularly invested in bringing back the former number 10 for this event. The Bordeaux president is still awaiting his response.

The 1999 Girondins de Bordeaux team. – Patrick BERNARD / AFP

A few weeks after his departure from the club, Jean-Louis Gasset will already be back at Matmut Atlantique to celebrate this anniversary. On the other hand, no Laurent Blanc. Like other former Bordeaux glories like Alain Giresse, Aimé Jacquet should be present.

Finally, the current Girondins players will wear the third jersey for the occasion. A jersey with the historical logo of the club on the scapular and not the new one which has been highly controversial for several months and which will disappear definitively from next season.