“A comfort of life”, “I prefer to take my time” … You explain to us why you use the “dark stores” (or not)

We knew about automatic tills, home delivery, click and collect. And here are the dark stores from Cajoo, Gorillas, Dija or Flink, which have been swarming all over France for several months. The principle of this quick commerce ? Deliver to home, in just a few minutes, a basic shopping basket ordered online. An ultra-short lead time made possible thanks to dark stores so. Warehouses, located in the city center, where storekeepers will pick the items from the shelves as soon as the order is placed, before a delivery person leaves with it.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has boosted home delivery, is this system appealing to consumers? 20 minutes asked them the question.

“A real comfort of life”

It’s “very convenient and the level of service is impressive,” says Flink customer Victor. The promise of 10 minutes (to deliver) is kept ”. Logically, it is therefore the speed that is put forward. “I save time with this service,” confirms Stéphane. As for Kevin, a recent Gorillas user, he says he has found “a real comfort of life. Whether it is for a supplement to daily shopping, occasional needs, a particular desire, for lack of time, in 13 minutes maximum, my order is delivered ”.

And price level?

These customers therefore save time … especially for doing other errands. “This prevents me from going to supermarkets, in which I take no pleasure,” continues Victor. And that frees me up time to go to the market or to the small neighborhood traders that I like (cheese maker or butcher, for example) ”.

And price level? Victor always: “(There are the) same products as at Monoprix or Franprix, where I usually do my shopping. The prices seem to be the same or even cheaper ”. Same story with Kevin, satisfied with prices: “They are mostly lower than the prices displayed in my convenience store (Paris 11), delivery included”.





There remains the “ethical” question of using this type of service. “I was reluctant at first, because I thought it would ‘robotize’ or ‘dehumanize’ commerce and city centers, Judge Victor. But these companies seem to have delivery men and staff on permanent contracts with equipment paid for by the company ”. Johann has not been in France but in Amsterdam for several years. This does not prevent him from appreciating the dark stores : “I am more than convinced by this system which sticks to the needs and habits of the people, the ” green ” side of bicycle delivery men, the speed and the simplicity”.

“Logistics on the Internet. Okay. “

But not all potential super-fast racing customers are of the same opinion. In particular on the “social” aspect of dark stores. Internet user “Daftpunkmusic” believes that “slavery still exists”, with “very poorly paid delivery men”. For Tyrp, it is more the economic model that does not hold water: “As always, one more middleman wants his piece of the pie. Then, they will want to increase their margin, lower that of couriers and traders. And there, it will stop ”.

As for “Hellboy”, it is the very concept that leaves him unmoved. “I find it hard to see innovation… Logistics on the Internet. Okay. I prefer to take my time in my market ”. “Bouldoug”, too, prefers to fend for himself. Certainly, it calls for home delivery. But not really in the same time frame: “It’s the farmer who delivers me directly, from the source to the plate!” “.