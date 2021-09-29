a darling of Puel does not do enough and attracts wrath

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: top 10 market values ​​of the Greens

ASSE is very worried before the derby against OL in Geoffroy-Guichard at the end of the 9th day of L1 (Sunday, 8:45 p.m.). Claude Puel’s choices would even be misunderstood by his own players, the latter being constantly confused by his changes and tactical innovations.

Attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche (19) is undoubtedly one of the most struggling. Recruited at the personal request of Puel in the summer of 2020, the former crack announced from PSG is slow to make his hole in ASSE. His young age cannot explain everything according to Alain Blachon.

“All the young people, Aouchiche the first, wanted to know what the green people were, now they are starting to know it, breathed the former assistant of Christophe Galtier on the set of TL7. We will have to strip ourselves a little bit to know the joys of the support of the green people (…) Allan Saint-Maximin arrived at ASSE at 13 years old, Christophe made him play often at 16 years old, bits and pieces of match. He’s a super talented player, a great genius. He can do everything this kid. He is really gifted. When we talk about a nugget, I, Aouchiche, would like it to be Saint-Maximin. I haven’t seen him do things like that, Aouchiche… ”

🚨 BUTASSE alert! 🚨

🗣 A DERBY TO SURVIVE!

ASSE is on the brink before facing OL! A bad result could herald big upheavals within the club!

Find us at a newsstand or in our online store ➡️ https://t.co/DvJwVnmOsm pic.twitter.com/y8Q5UJG2mF

– Goal! Saint-Etienne (@ButASSE) September 28, 2021