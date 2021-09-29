“A historic defeat which should serve as a lesson in humility”: Madrid in shock after Real-Sheriff Tiraspol

Last night must have been nightmarish for much of the city of Madrid. Because if Atlético overturned Milan on the wire at San Siro (2-1), Real, at the same time, was surprised at home by Sheriff Tiraspol (1-2). An immense disillusion which does not fail to make noise in Spain.
“Is this the biggest surprise in the history of the Champions League? “
There are puns on the surface of the Unes to try to alleviate headaches. “The Sheriff made the law”, title Ace, when Marca, the other Madrid sports daily, talks about “Crash”. “Is this the biggest surprise in the history of the Champions League? “, even dare to ask Marca on his site. This is to say if the disappointment is strong. “It was not part of the plans”, can we read.
Beyond the opposing hold-up, it is the poor performance of the Merengue workforce, yet winner of Inter on the first day, which is pointed out. With this statistic: this match against the Sheriff marked the return of the C1 to the Bernabeu, after long work, but it stretched the bad series at home. Real have won only one of their last seven European meetings in their stadium (a victory against Galatasaray, in the 2019-2020 group stage; draws against PSG and Bruges; defeats against CSKA, Ajax, City and therefore Tiraspol).
The Bernabeu is no longer a fortress
Hence this comment: “Madrid are living an almost historic nightmare at the Bernabeu on the European stage. A bad dream that also extended to Di Stefano (the training center, which served as a stadium) last season, with the loss to Chakhtior. “ The editor-in-chief ofAce, Tomas Roncero, can’t get over it: “It has happened to us again. […] It is a total shock, inexplicable and very difficult to assume […] a historic defeat from which we must recover but which must serve as a lesson in humility. “
What to give grain to grind to the detractors. “It was a western in which the Indians and the Sheriff won”, tweeted the Portuguese Paulo Futre, former idol of Atlético. The Catalan press used the same tone. “Arrested by the Sheriff”, attach Mundo Deportivo at its full headline, leaving only a small space, at the top, for Barça, Benfica’s opponent on Wednesday. And Tiraspol in all of this? In the wake of his success, the Sheriff also “trolled” Real by posting on Instagram a montage of his logo, on which was added a crown, the emblem merengue.