“A historic defeat which should serve as a lesson in humility”: Madrid in shock after Real-Sheriff Tiraspol

Beyond the opposing hold-up, it is the poor performance of the Merengue workforce, yet winner of Inter on the first day, which is pointed out. With this statistic: this match against the Sheriff marked the return of the C1 to the Bernabeu, after long work, but it stretched the bad series at home. Real have won only one of their last seven European meetings in their stadium (a victory against Galatasaray, in the 2019-2020 group stage; draws against PSG and Bruges; defeats against CSKA, Ajax, City and therefore Tiraspol).



