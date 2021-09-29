a major problem emerges in the middle of the Mercato

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the complete list of the Canaries

Moses Simon is the X factor for FC Nantes this season. Best passer in L1 with 5 offerings and author of his first goal Sunday in Reims (1-3), the Canaries winger is above the lot with Ludovic Blas and Randal Kolo Muani. A problem may nevertheless arise quickly in the middle of the transfer window: Simon will play the CAN.

“I’ve been thinking about it since the start of the season but what I want is for the players who are with us to perform very well so that we win as many matches in order to be in the best possible place. before this meeting ”, has already dropped Antoine Kombouaré.

The FC Nantes coach also knows that his best element will play his first CAN match on January 11, 2022 against Egypt. If he goes to the end, Simon will even be absent at least until February 6, date of the final. Kombouaré seems to be doing against bad luck and prefers to talk about his current contribution to FC Nantes. “The risk (of meform) is always present. He can be less efficient, can get injured, he listed. The opponents can also block him more because his game can be more readable … If there is something, we will adapt with players who I hope will be as efficient as him. “

🧐 𝑸𝒖𝒊 𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝒗𝒐𝒕𝒓𝒆 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒓𝒊 𝒅𝒖 𝒎𝒐𝒊𝒔? 🇫🇷 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗹 𝗞𝗼𝗹𝗼 𝗠𝘂𝗮𝗻𝗶

🇫🇷 @ ludo9722

🇪🇸 @ pedrochb97

🇳🇬 @ Simon27Moses

It’s time for you, supporters of the Yellow and Green, to elect the Canary who stood out the most in September 👇 – FC Nantes (@FCNantes) September 28, 2021