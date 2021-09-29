A new multiplayer Horizon game in the cards for Guerrilla?

Guerrilla Games, the developers of Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel (Forbidden West) are looking to recruit people for an online game. These are two job offers published on the studio’s website that talk about it

This week, new vacancies were spotted on the site of Guerrilla Games, the studio behind Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. Among them, positions of Senior Character Animator, of Senior Narrative Systems Designer or even Senior Social Systems Designer. And it is particularly the latter that is interesting.

In it, Guerrilla indicates that he is looking for someone who can work “with a team of several designers on social systems“while creating”innovative features to create interactions between playersIn addition, the list of potential tasks of the recruited contains other information on this subject: she mentions the creation of community groups (like guilds) to explore together. But this is not the only offer to raise the subject. At the beginning of September, a position of Senior Game Writer is offered: to have a chance of getting the job, the person concerned must “have a background of knowledge about the stories and scenarios of open world role-playing games, online games and MMORPGs“ (massively multiplayer online role-playing games, such as World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV).





If the many job descriptions presented here may point to a possible Horizon online opus, this is a hypothesis to be tempered. First of all because the two offers explored here perhaps concern two different projects. Then, if we know that Forbidden West will be a single player game, we can imagine the arrival of a standalone of this title which would offer an online mode as has already done GTA Online, Red Dead Online or Ghost of Tsushima : Legends.

As a reminder, Horizon Forbidden West is an open-world adventure game that is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn (2017). It’s due out on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18, 2022.

Source : Guerrilla Games (1 and 2)