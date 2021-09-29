a program on M6 to relaunch the investigation into the disappearance of Mathis

During his trial in June 2015, Sylvain Jouanneau remained silent. Tried for having kidnapped his 8-year-old son Mathis, this former mason, now aged 47, never let go of what he had done with the child. He just swore he hadn’t “killed” him. To believe him, Mathis “is doing well”. He would have changed his name and converted to Islam, as he did in 2006. Despite repeated requests from the child’s relatives and magistrates, he still refused to reveal Mathis’ whereabouts. In this part of the case, Sylvain Jouanneau was sentenced to twenty years in prison. But a criminal investigation for murder, opened against X in April 2013, is still in progress.

Because the mystery remains unsolved. Where has Mathis gone? Is he still alive? Ten years after his disappearance, M6 devotes part of his show on Wednesday evening Calls for witnesses to this extraordinary affair. An aged portrait of the child who would now be 18 will be broadcast. “The goal is to mobilize the memories, the memories, of people who could have met Sylvain Jouanneau, alone or with Mathis, the days which followed the disappearance of the child”, explains Me Aline Lebret, the lawyer by Nathalie Barré, the young boy’s mother. On September 4, 2011, like every Friday, Sylvain Jouanneau, who has custody of his son on weekends, will pick him up when he leaves school. But the man, who has been to a psychiatric hospital several times in the past, does not take him back to his mother as planned on Sunday evening.





“He is in denial”

His camper van was found the following Wednesday, in Villers-Bocage, about thirty kilometers from Caen. The next day, his Peugeot 206 Break was discovered 5 km from Bayonne. In the car, investigators find packages of small travel games, toy purchase tickets and three books on Islam. Experts, who combed the vehicles through, found no evidence of blood. This former executive who had become a mason was arrested on December 9, 2011, near Avignon, after having been seen six times by witnesses in France, still alone. Since then, he repeats having entrusted the child to third parties abroad, and refuses to say more in order to “protect” them.

A version that the investigators of the PJ have never really adhered to. “We hope that the show of M6 will make him react and that he will really admit what happened, confides, pessimistically, one of them to 20 minutes. This is still the main issue. Except that he is in denial, he is very particular. “

Mathis’s mother still hopes to find her son alive. “There is no trace of Mathis’s life, but there is no trace of death either,” underlines Me Aline Lebret. Nothing that goes one way or the other, apart from the passing of time. And that is not enough to close a file and tell yourself that there is nothing more to hope for. “