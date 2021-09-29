a queer symbiote to represent the LGBTQ + community

For a long time, minorities were largely under-represented in popular culture, whether ethnic, religious or gender. If the situation is unblocked over the years with the emergence of characters who want to be representative, the road may still seem long. And if some people sometimes criticize a forced “progressive agenda”, there is no doubt that the revelations concerning the next film Venom will once again make a lot of talk.

Movies Venom : a recipe that hardly convinces?

In 2018 came the film Venom, adaptation of the comics of the same name. And if these present a dark and very violent character, the film directed by Ruben Fleischer had disappointed many people by focusing on an overall very watered down action and often forced humor. And if it’s Andy Serkis who takes over directing in 2021 for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, not sure that the recipe has not changed greatly.

He had in fact recently returned to the representation of violence in the film and had underlined that it could be just as effective by only being suggested. And if this choice is likely to displease many spectators, another central element of the film is likely to cause controversy. Yesterday, Andy Serkis declared that Venom was actually a queer character, and even that he would have the right to his coming out scene.

A desire to represent the LGBTQ + community in cinema

If this choice is logically part of the commendable movement aiming to better represent the LGBTQ + community so that everyone can identify with characters in the films and series they watch, it actually seemed obvious to the director of the film. He explains that The relationship between Eddie Brock and Venom is simply the mainstay of the first film and its upcoming sequel. Because, for those at the bottom of the class who would not have followed, Venom is in fact a symbiote, a kind of extraterrestrial substance needing to merge with a being to survive.





Yes the relationship between the symbiote and its host is therefore intended to be representative of a queer relationship (“queer” designating a “person whose sexual orientation or identity does not correspond to the dominant models”), the director Andy Serkis wishes to go beyond this symbolic dimension. That’s why, tweet in support, he evokes the presence of Venom during a rave party scene in Let There Be Carnage. Russia will be happy again.

Eddie says no eating people today but roasting is allowed. If you can handle a bite from me, comment “#Venom Roast Me ”below. #Venom Day pic.twitter.com/QJrJZclKFm September 27, 2021

represent a community, but at what cost?

It is therefore clear that the need to represent the LGBTQ + community is very important to Andy Serkis. But if the idea obviously starts from a good attention, shouldn’t we be worried? Some might indeed argue that representing a community, whatever it is, by a bloodthirsty monster, is not a good idea to promote it. To which Serkis has once again an answer, since he parallels the rejection suffered by the symbiote with that suffered by too many sexual minorities.

As a reminder, Venom: Let There Be VSarnage is expected in our theaters on October 20, 2021. In this sequel, Eddie Brock and Venom will have to face a new and very unsympathetic symbiote, Carnage.