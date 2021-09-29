after his tense exchange with Sophie Tapie in TPMP, Cyril Hanouna reacts

This Tuesday, September 28, Sophie Tapie was uncomfortable in Do not touch My TV after a question from Cyril Hanouna about his father. After a tense exchange on the set, the host reacted on his Twitter account.
Bernard Tapie’s state of health worries him, who has been fighting cancer for many months. Yesterday her daughter Sophie was the guest of Do not touch My TV, to evoke in particular his last album in which she devotes a song to him, entitled The Phoenix. But when Cyril Hanouna asked him a question about his father, the singer appeared very embarrassed: “I’ve been really uncomfortable for a while now“, she said. The host, disappointed with this response, cropped it in front of the other columnists:”I explain to you. I am very happy to have you. If you’re not happy to be there, you can go, my Sophie “, he told her before continuing: “Because at one point it’s good. I was nice. I love you a lot. I’ve been nice to the family all the time. At one point you have to have a little respect for our people. viewers, for the team here, for me “. Faced with this tense exchange on C8, Cyril Hanouna reacted on his Twitter account after the show.
“I feel great sadness “
Shortly after the broadcast of Do not touch My TV, Stéphane Tapie had defended his sister on social networks: “There are some things that can be fixed on the networks !!!! And others who are settled face to face“, he wrote before ending with the hashtag:”#TouchNotMyFamily“. And Cyril Hanouna heard it, since they obviously explained themselves as suggested by the message posted a little later on Twitter by the host:”The darlings I have just discussed with Stéphane Tapie who has been like my big brother for years (…) Stéphane and I see you tomorrow because he’s a friend that’s important“. He also specifies to have been very touched by the reaction of the singer on the set of his show:”Sophie’s answer made me a little awkward and I feel great sadness because I really love her.“This morning, Sophie Tapie for her part sent a message to those who showed her their affection after the show.
Bernard Tapie’s state of health worries
“Enjoy your loved ones before they go”. Here is the message posted a few days ago by Stéphane Tapie on his Instagram account below a photo of his father. The news concerning Bernard Tapie is therefore not very reassuring. In addition, earlier this week, his friend, Jacques Séguéla, had also given disturbing news about the businessman during his visit to Time for the pros : “He is very tired, he is in a lot of pain. He is in his last fight, he knows it”.