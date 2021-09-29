After PSG – Manchester City (2-0): Kylian Mbappé, an almost attractive shortage

From grumpy Kylian to radiant Mbappé. From the frustrated attacker to the collective center forward. From the racy striker to the serial passer. From Montpellier to City, three days apart, two radically opposed faces and a decisive teaching. Tuesday, facing the Citizens of a Pep Guardiola who had built his defensive game plan by copying him, Kylian Mbappé responded in his own way to recent criticisms and latent questions: with personality, talent and a lot, a lot of speed.

We quickly understood that Mbappé had fiery legs. Seven minutes was enough to tell the truth. The time to win, to direct towards a Lionel Messi with whom the relationship continues to grow, to propose in the wake to be served by Achraf Hakimi and to offer on a plateau a goal ball to Idrissa Gueye after a fulgurance of which he has the secret. So Mbappé’s life has been going in recent weeks. He is the most decisive striker of PSG without his name appearing on the final table.

4 decisive actions but no goals in five matches

Here are five matches that the prince of Bondy has not scored anymore. Anything but a habit for him. But one fact remains indisputable: of the three Parisian superstars, he is the most independent and the most impactful. Because of these five matches (Bruges, OL, Metz, Montpellier and City), he finished with three assists and a center which is also without it being taken into account, on the goal of Gana Gueye.

Facing Bruges, in Parisian apathy, he had made his speed speak on the left side to serve Herrera. Facing OL, it is his magnificent cake for Icardi which allows Paris to be full. Against City, it is his acceleration in the 7th minute and then his delicious handover for Messi (74th) that makes life easier for his people.

His score against Manchester City is also enlightening in more than one way. First of all because it highlights his capacity for extraordinary nuisance when he finds himself served at the right time. Because it cancels the emerging thesis of a loss of relationship with Neymar. And because she draws a hybrid role that he is likely to hold for a long time this season.

Sometimes isolated in Bruges, he learned to better read the movements of his two acolytes to be even more dangerous. When Messi refocuses, that is to say almost systematically, he often comes to propose in depth to Hakimi, to such an extent that such actions (Messi who goes inside, Mbappé who dives in the back and the Moroccan who has a choice of king at the pass) risk becoming systematic constants of Parisian animation. On the left, he will have taken pleasure in coming to occupy the space behind Cancelo to speak about his speed or his sense of dribbling (38th).

We thought the Mbappé rocket launched for a second act of hell, especially against the heavy legs of the opposing defenders. But because it is still under construction, he has had a series of technical errors to which he had no longer accustomed us. Some would have dived. Not him. The ego is also used for that, sometimes: to always believe in its capacities.

His exceptional handover just barely after another sharp call to open the field of goal for Messi was greeted as it should by the Argentinian, aware of the necessary work of his friend at the time. Aware also that a Mbappé confident and well in his sneakers, that resolves many problems.

