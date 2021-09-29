More

    After PSG – Manchester City (2-0): Rio Ferdinand hallucinates to have seen Lionel Messi lie down on a free kick

    Sports


    It is Neymar who best captioned a photo that has already been around the world. On Tuesday, when defending on a direct free kick from Manchester City, Lionel Messi lay just behind the Parisian wall to prevent any attempt at ground level. A choice that surprised even the Brazilian who shared the snapshot on his Instagram account, accompanying it with the following comment: “But what are you doing here, Leo?

    Obviously, no one had the answer but if the image was taken with a smile in Paris, it caused a lot of reaction elsewhere, especially in England. It was Rio Ferdinand, with often strong opinions, who was the most scathing. “By the time Mauricio Pochettino asked him to do this on the training ground, someone should have stepped in and said: ‘no, no, no, no, that doesn’t happen to Leo Messi’, estimated the former Mancunian defender on BT Sport. You can not. It’s disrespectful, I wouldn’t have done that. If I was on this team, I would say ‘no I’m going to lie down for you’. I couldn’t let him lie down like this. I can’t see this. He does not soil his jersey. That’s not what Messi does. “

    Champions League

    Mbappé, an almost seductive famine

    3 HOURS AGO


    An analysis shared by Owen Hargreaves: “We hardly believed it, he continued. He’s one of the greatest of all time, if not the greatest“. According to them, others should have stuck to it. But, as Argentinian biographer Guillem Balague explained, it is the absence of Marco Verratti, usually devoted to this role, which pushed Messi to lie down instinctively. History to give a frankly new shot. And rather reassuring in terms of its investment.

    “The most attractive combination ahead is Mbappé-Messi”

    Champions League

    Barometer, typical team and Donnarumma: The main lessons of a founding victory

    7 HOURS AGO

    Champions League

    “Here it’s Messi”, “magic”, “Paris in ecstasy” and Pep “punished”: La Pulga celebrated by the press

    10 HOURS AGO


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe agreement on the taxation of cross-border commuters who telework extended until the end of the year
    Next articleKena Bridge of Spirits: already the game of the year? But how is this possible?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC