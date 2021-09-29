After PSG – Manchester City (2-0): Rio Ferdinand hallucinates to have seen Lionel Messi lie down on a free kick

It is Neymar who best captioned a photo that has already been around the world. On Tuesday, when defending on a direct free kick from Manchester City, Lionel Messi lay just behind the Parisian wall to prevent any attempt at ground level. A choice that surprised even the Brazilian who shared the snapshot on his Instagram account, accompanying it with the following comment: “But what are you doing here, Leo?“

Obviously, no one had the answer but if the image was taken with a smile in Paris, it caused a lot of reaction elsewhere, especially in England. It was Rio Ferdinand, with often strong opinions, who was the most scathing. “By the time Mauricio Pochettino asked him to do this on the training ground, someone should have stepped in and said: ‘no, no, no, no, that doesn’t happen to Leo Messi’, estimated the former Mancunian defender on BT Sport. You can not. It’s disrespectful, I wouldn’t have done that. If I was on this team, I would say ‘no I’m going to lie down for you’. I couldn’t let him lie down like this. I can’t see this. He does not soil his jersey. That’s not what Messi does. “

We hardly believed it, he continued. He’s one of the greatest of all time, if not the greatest“. According to them, others should have stuck to it. But, as An analysis shared by Owen Hargreaves: “, he continued.“. According to them, others should have stuck to it. But, as Argentinian biographer Guillem Balague explained , it is the absence of Marco Verratti, usually devoted to this role, which pushed Messi to lie down instinctively. History to give a frankly new shot. And rather reassuring in terms of its investment.

