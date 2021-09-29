After PSG – Manchester City (2-0): The main lessons of a founding victory

Verratti, the one and only barometer of PSG

We can say it easily, especially after the evening events: if Paris is dependent on a player, it is Marco Verratti. The years go by, the stars parade but the observation remains the same: the Little Owl is unique and, without it – as unfortunately happens too often – Paris never really sparkles completely. Absent since the beginning of September due to injury, the Italian had seen his friends win but without really impressing in the league. And, in C1, the Bruges copy looked like an illegible draft.

With Verratti, everything returned to order on Tuesday against Manchester City (2-0) and each one regained their primary function: Gueye was able to have fun martyring the opposing midfielders with his all-terrain cover, Neymar and Messi were able to receive the inflate higher without having to constantly come down and Marquinhos and Kimpembe were able to rely on an exceptional vista sentinel on the restart. In short, Verratti was immense before physically diving and this role of sentry suits him like a glove. What to fall “in love”, like Pep Guardiola.

When Pochettino arrived, it was in a role of number 10 that he had insisted on installing the Italian, with an interesting result, especially at Camp Nou. Messi having landed this summer, he gave him a role cut out for him this Tuesday: that of regista. For all that it brings and for all the energies it releases, it would be a shame to give it another one.

Sentinel Verratti, Pochettino’s find that changes everything

An indisputable eleven and modifications at the margin

Mauricio Pochettino had changed everything at half-time against Bruges (1-1), replacing Leandro Paredes and Georginio Wijnaldum at the end of the first act. This Tuesday, he hesitated to not change anything until the final whistle before finally blowing a Verratti (released in the 78th) who badly needed it and a Gueye who deserved his ovation (replaced in the 90th). Changes that already say a lot about the chasm that is created between an almost indisputable eleven and replacements who will find it difficult to get rid of this label.

The use of Verratti as a sentinel and the start of the “canon” season of Gueye and Herrera changed the balance. It’s hard to imagine a Paredes inviting himself to the party if the Italian remains in this position. Difficult to substitute a frankly neutral Wijnaldum since his arrival at the Spaniard, precious, discreet and often decisive.

Behind, the observation applies almost everywhere and we wish good luck to Sergio Ramos to go and steal the place of a Presnel Kimpembe ultra-complementary to Marquinhos and precious by his physical impact. Despite a timid match, Nuno Mendes is made to remain the owner of the post, especially if Juan Bernat does not actually return.

And in front, the trio is untouchable and will continue to remain so if it continues its rise in power. The real question will be above all to make room for Angel Di Maria, present against OL. But to kidnap who? Anybody. Facing City, those absent were more wrong than ever …





“The most attractive combination ahead is Mbappé-Messi”

Donnarumma is a potential number one

We lied: rather than an eleven, it is a ten that emerges. Because PSG have decided to do things differently – without suffering the consequences so far – two very high level goalkeepers are engaged in a knife duel. In this distance match, Donnarumma scored points on his first C1 poster.

Decisive interventions, imposing stature in the air and well-felt anticipations will have punctuated a performance of the boss who does not say his name. “He was sensational, Guardiola summed up after the fact. We entered the last thirty meters to score. We didn’t succeed because of him“. His kicking game still needs to be improved? That’s good, it’s also Keylor Navas’ main flaw. But one is 22 years old, the other is 34.

We can not give a definitive course of action as Pochettino handles the ambiguity on this issue. But this Tuesday, Donnarumma proved that he was well on the way to his breathtaking Euro. And it is Navas who could end up being blown away.

Gianluigi Donnarumma vs. Raheem Sterling at PSG-Manchester City Credit: Getty Images

The transition game: when everything is settled …

It was already the lethal weapon of PSG last year and neither Barça nor Bayern had been able to find the key. And there’s no reason for that to change, especially with Messi around. On the fast offensive transitions, Paris has no equivalent in Europe. Because Mbappé’s speed combined with Neymar’s virtuosity and the Argentinian’s finish looks like a nuclear deterrent weapon.

This is what Pep Guardiola explained after the fact, believing that the most important thing was to prevent PSG from touching Mbappé against. Yet it has happened. And Paris has experienced waste, either by technical imprecision or by bad choices which can be explained by a low common playing time.

So, when everything will be settled… If the differences with the MSN are real, the MNM enjoys an almost as devastating power over these rapid attacks where the intrinsic qualities of the Parisian stars perfectly match the necessities of such actions. For Pochettino, this is a job that should not be neglected: making the clinical trio over these phases of the game means ensuring much quieter match scenarios.

Pochettino: “Messi, we’ve seen him score against us for 20 years”

