After the incidents and the interruption of the match, Nice-OM will be replayed in Troyes

Troyes has agreed to make its stadium available

The date of October 27 was then chosen to replay this match, but a stadium remained to be found to host it. According to our information, it will finally take place in Troyes, which has agreed to host this meeting. But it was not easy. It was necessary to have a Ligue 1 enclosure, because they are equipped for VAR and goal line technology, unlike those of Ligue 2. He also failed to play too close to Nice or Marseille for security reasons.