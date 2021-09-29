After the incidents and the interruption of the match, Nice-OM will be replayed in Troyes

On September 8, the disciplinary committee of the LFP sent back to back Nice and OM, whose confrontation, on August 22, could not be concluded after serious incidents on the lawn of the ‘Allianz Arena. She decided to replay behind closed doors and on neutral ground the meeting, stopped in the 75th minute after serious incidents in the Allianz Arena, while withdrawing two points, including one suspended, in Nice.
Troyes has agreed to make its stadium available
The date of October 27 was then chosen to replay this match, but a stadium remained to be found to host it. According to our information, it will finally take place in Troyes, which has agreed to host this meeting. But it was not easy. It was necessary to have a Ligue 1 enclosure, because they are equipped for VAR and goal line technology, unlike those of Ligue 2. He also failed to play too close to Nice or Marseille for security reasons.
But many clubs asked to host this match declined, not wishing to add a date to their lawn for fear of degrading it. Finally, Troyes, owned by City Football Group, agreed to make its stadium available. Nice and Marseillais will therefore meet in the Aube on October 27.