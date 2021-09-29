again accomplice with Neymar, Mbappé inflicts another hard blow to Real Madrid!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

Ander Herrera took charge of supporting where it hurts last night, commenting on the now viral photo of the Mbappé – Neymar – Messi trio to denounce the recent rumors of a split and ensure that all is well in the locker room. Kylian Mbappé would therefore not be isolated that this and the complicity displayed yesterday on the ground with Lionel Messi draw a brighter tomorrow at PSG. Not necessarily good news on the side of Madrid where we rejoiced at the bickering with Neymar to bring Mbappé even closer to a future merengue.

And as bad news never comes alone, the daily El Pais unveiled weighty information about the French striker. At the instigation of his advisers, Kylian Mbappé could claim a monumental signing bonus to sign free of any contract at Real Madrid, up to 140 million euros! Even if this represents less than the investment offered by the Merengue club this summer to PSG, such a bonus for a free player is necessarily a check difficult to cash for Florentino Pérez. What to push the club merengue to the reflection?



