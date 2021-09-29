Air France enters the Top 10 of the best airlines for the first time

According to the ranking established each year by Skytrax, Air France is now the best company in Europe. For its part, Qatar Airways remains the best in the world, for the sixth time since the creation of this list.

As every year (except in 2020), the Skytrax rating agency publishes its highly respected ranking of the 100 best airlines on the planet.

To do this, the organization surveyed more than 13 million passengers from 350 airlines over 23 months (September 2019 to July 2021) about their flight experiences.

For the sixth time, Qatar Airways won the prize (as well as the trophies for Best Business Class, Best Seat in Business Class and Best Company in the Middle East). It precedes Singapore Airlines which also wins the Best Cabin Crew and Best First Class awards.

Only one European company in the Top 10

All Nippon Airways takes the bronze medal and also takes the awards for the best airport services and the cleanest airline on the planet.





Compared to 2019, the podium is the same. But for the first time, Air France entered the Top 10 in tenth place, a jump of 13 places compared to the last ranking. The national company thus stands out as the best in Europe, ahead of its big rivals, British Airways (11th) and Lufthansa (13th).

Ranking of the 10 best airlines in the world according to Startrax:

Qatar Airways (=) Singapore Airlines (=) All Nippon Airways (=) Emirates (+1 vs. 2019) Japan Airlines (+6 vs. 2019) Cathay Pacific (-2 vs. 2019) Eva Air (-1 vs. 2019) Qantas Airways (=) Hainan Airlines (-2 vs. 2019) Air France (+13 vs. 2019)