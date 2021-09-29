Air France-KLM: order for upcoming single-aisle aircraft, resumption of business trips to France

Air France-KLM hopes to make a decision in the coming months on a control of at least 80 single aisles and 60 to 80 others optional, the largest transaction ever carried out by the group, declared its CEO today, Ben smith, on the occasion of a ceremony for the delivery of the first Airbus A220-300.

the Franco-Dutch air group launched a call for tenders at the beginning of the year to renew and extend the Boeing 737 fleets of the KLM and Transavia companies (by 737-MAX?). KLM currently has 48 Boeing 737 single-aisle aircraft, of which 12 737-700 are expected to leave the fleet next year, 31 737-800 (whose cabins have just been renovated) and five unused 737-900s. Transavia France currently operates 50 737-800, while Transavia Netherlands operates 35 737-800 and four 737-700. At the same time, the group also plans to replace A320s in the Air France fleet (by A320neo?). The boss of Air France-KLM said he was interested in an elongated version of the A220 – if ever Airbus decided to launch such a model.





Furthermore, Air France said he was seeing the first signs of a recovery in business travel on domestic flights, only in France therefore, but demand in this segment remains well below pre-health crisis levels, said Anne Rigail, general manager of the French company.

” We are seeing signs particularly on domestic routes, with conferences taking place in particular in the south of France, but we are still very far from 2019 levels at this stage.e ”, she declared today on the occasion of a ceremony for the delivery of the first Airbus A220-300. Also, the Air France-KLM group has recorded a sharp increase in transatlantic flight bookings since the announcement of the reopening of the United States’ borders to vaccinated European travelers.

365 days a year, Air-Journal keeps you informed free of charge. Support the site with a donation, participate in its development!

I make a donation



