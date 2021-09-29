Air France’s spectacular leap among the world’s best airlines

For the first time in its history, Air France is making its entry into the top 10 best airlines, in an annual ranking published by Skytrax.

Good performance for Air France. The French airline is among the top 10 best companies in the world. As revealed by Le Figaro, the British rating agency Skytrax issues this ranking every year. The year 2020 is an exception, commercial flights being particularly reduced because of the health crisis. In the 2021 version, Air France is ranked 10th. The French company is the only representative of Europe in this ranking. To achieve this, Skytrax surveyed more than 13 million passengers from 350 different airlines over a period from September 2019 to July 2021. Questions relating to the quality of the flight, the quality of cabin service and anti- covid were asked of the surveyed passengers. In addition, Air France is 5th in the ranking of the best first classes, 10th in that of the best business class and 4th in that of the best Premium Economy Class. A nice reason for satisfaction for the French company.





Qatar Airways takes first place

If Air France is the only European company in the ranking, the latter is dominated by Asian companies and Gulf countries. For the sixth year, the Qatari company, Qatar Airways climbs to first place. The company from the small emirate of the gulf was already at the top of this ranking in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Singapore Airlines and All Nippon Airways completed the podium. Finally, it should be noted that another French company is doing well: French Bee, which comes fourth in the ranking of “world’s best long-haul low-cost airlines in 2021”

Top 10 best airlines in the world:

1. Qatar Airways (Qatar)

2. Singapore Airlines (Singapore)

3. ANA All Nippon Airways (Japan)

4. Emirates (United Arab Emirates)

5. Japan Airlines (Japan)

6. Cathay Pacific Airways (Hong Kong)

7. EVA Air (Taiwan)

8. Qantas Airways (Australia)

9. Hainan Airlines (China)

10. Air France (France)