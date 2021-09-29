Alan Wake Remastered: 7 Minutes of 4K 60 FPS Gameplay for Remedy Thriller | Xbox one

A new Alan Wake Remastered gameplay trailer was released by IGN today. We discover seven minutes of unreleased game in 4K located at the beginning of the main story, seven minutes which allow us to appreciate the technical developments made to the game released a little over 11 years ago.

Fruitful graphic work

Indeed, the portage takes on its full meaning when we stop on the effects of mists and the subtle play of lights omnipresent in the game of Remedy. Textures and resolution are clearly more beautiful, crisp and precise.





The trailer allows us to observe different phases of the games, some in dark forests and others in “inhabited” areas such as the logging camp which gives the opportunity to observe the changes made to lighting and visual effects. during the fighting. The interface, meanwhile, does not seem to have evolved enormously since 2010, which will surely not be unanimous with the public.

If we can find the slight evolution on certain points for the console versions, it is certain that the PC version will offer graphically wider customization options with, in particular, support for DLSS and HBAO + technologies from Nvidia.

Anyway, players who were able to play this nugget in 2010 will be delighted to relive the tormented history of Alan Wake and his nightmares, but it will also be an opportunity for new players to discover this chef. -work of the video game.

Alan Wake Remastered will be released on October 5 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.