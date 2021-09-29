Alan Wake Remastered: Remedy looks back on game improvements

Alan Wake Remastered will be released in a few days, a modernized version of the slightly horrifying action game from Remedy Entertainment. The title will make the trip this time on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S but also on PlayStation 4 and PS5. The Finnish studio, however, chose the blog of Microsoft for talk about changes and novelties.

We had already been entitled last week to a comparison video between the Xbox 360 and Xbox Series X versions, Remedy reflects on these improvements, explaining that he wanted to keep the legacy of the original game, while offering an experience for a new audience thanks to modern graphics. He therefore appealed to D3T to develop in partnership this Alan Wake Remastered, the studio expands already occupied remasters of Shenmue I & II and Mafia II: Definitive Edition.

Remedy explains thathe used cataloging to improve his game, by isolating all the components of the game in order to see how the title worked (data structure, code, plug-ins), with more than 100,000 unique elements that had to be divided into five categories : code, environment, characters, animations and cutscenes. The studio recalls that it first developed Alan wake for Xbox 360 then ported it to PC with DirectX 9, a technology that has evolved a lot, so the studio had to make some updates and then took care of modern features, such as controllers, audio, Success or backups. For a remaster therefore using the same game engine (unlike remakes), it was a difficult task!





But concretely, Alan Wake will shoot as a reminder in 4K and 60 fps on Xbox Series X and in 1080p at 60 fps on Xbox Series S, with reworked cutscenes, better facial animations and lip syncs, more detailed environments and even new character models with tweaked hair and shadows. Players will also enjoy theanti-aliasing, finer shadows, more realistic wind and higher viewing distance. Remedy quotes the comparative video, specifying that he has also revised the materials of the clothes for more realism. Regarding facial animations, the studio has returned to motion capture and added no less than 600 positions for more credible expressions. The environments have therefore also been treated with a team dedicated to trees and foliage. to add ferns, moss, dead leaves and other vegetation to the ground, while improving the animations of trees in the wind. Ditto for dust, rocks, mountain, concrete and asphalt, as well as for buildings and vehicles, for a more modern set.

Remedy and D3T have therefore not been idle to offer this Alan Wake Remastered. The game’s release date is set for October 5, and you can pre-order it for € 29.99 on Amazon.