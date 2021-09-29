Alibaba completely bans anything related to cryptocurrencies!

The world’s largest Chinese retailer, Alibaba, has announced it will ban the sale of mining equipment. This move follows new restrictions imposed by the Chinese government on everything related to the generation, trading and use of cryptocurrencies.

Alibaba released the statement in question on September 27. However, the measures will take effect from October 8 of this year.

The first ban mentioned by Alibaba on its website concerns the sale of any material dedicated to cryptocurrency mining. To this, they add the sale of cryptocurrencies. It will also not be possible to sell tutorials, strategies or software aimed at obtaining cryptocurrencies.

Another notable note in Alibaba’s announcement is that they will be removing the categories ” blockchain mining ” and ” blockchain miner accessories“. Alibaba completely bans everything related to crypto-currencies from its website!

Since this expulsion of all cryptocurrency related products will take effect next Friday, October 8, bitcoin mining equipment as well as other cryptocurrency related products can still be seen on Alibaba’s platform.





If Alibaba no longer sells mining equipment, the consequences extend far beyond Chinese territory.

The consequences of Alibaba not selling more mining equipment do not appear to be a cause for concern. After all, this is just one of the many websites where you can buy mining equipment. Not to mention the physical stores where you can get these devices. However, many of these alternative sites and stores may import the hardware they sell from China through Alibaba.

In the world of cryptocurrency mining, Alibaba is one of the main suppliers of specialized equipment to various stores around the world. Thus, the platform’s recent decision could affect minors outside of China.

Admittedly, Alibaba is not the only seller of bitcoin mining equipment on the web. For example, it is possible to buy this type of material directly from its manufacturers.

Despite the restrictions imposed by the Chinese government on bitcoin mining in its territory and the measures taken by Alibaba, the websites of Chinese mining equipment manufacturers still offer their equipment for sale. So far, the most recognized companies, such as Bitmain, Canaan Creative, MicroBT and Ebang, have not commented on the issue.

Chinese government’s first wave of mining bans in 2021

By June the Chinese government’s restrictions on Bitcoin mining had affected manufacturers of mining hardware.

At the time, Bitmain decided to put the sale of its miners on hiatus because the used equipment market was crowded due to the number of mining companies abandoning the activity or migrating to other countries. The oversupply of mining equipment also drove prices down, which affected Bitmain’s profit margin.

Canaan Creative has also taken steps to salvage profits amid Chinese authorities’ restrictions on cryptocurrency mining. The company has taken the initiative to move a batch of its equipment to Kazakhstan, where it will use it to mine bitcoin. In this way, the manufacturer of the famous line of miners Avalon remained operational and diversified its sources of income.