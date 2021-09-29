Amazon drops the price of Samsung’s most ambitious entry-level smartphone

The Korean giant’s M range offers smartphones for the entry-level segment. The Galaxy M32 is therefore part of it, but it is clearly at the top of the basket in this category at Samsung with its Super AMOLED screen or its quadruple camera. It is currently on sale at 249 euros instead of 299 euros on Amazon.

It is since the end of June that the Samsung Galaxy M32 has been made official in India, but it has only been a short month and a half since the new “cheap” smartphone from the Korean brand arrived in France. The promise is: a beautiful screen, great autonomy and above all an up-to-date software interface with One UI for an affordable price. And today, it is even more interesting to obtain it since it benefits from a reduction of 50 euros.

What to remember about the Samsung Galaxy M32

2 to 3 days of autonomy with the 5000 mAh battery

6.4-inch Super AMOLED display in Full HD +

The versatility of the quadruple photo sensor

Instead of 299 euros at launch, the Samsung Galaxy M32 with 128 GB of storage is currently available on sale for only 249 euros on Amazon, almost 20% off.

When a once premium item becomes the norm

For 249 euros a few years ago, it was simply unthinkable to have a Samsung smartphone with a technical sheet similar to that of the Galaxy M32. Indeed, and even if it is still a little shy, the Korean giant has made great efforts in the entry-level segment to counter Xiaomi. Samsung’s phones are definitely not the best in their class compared to the competition, but we now appreciate that a once premium item like a Super AMOLED display has now become standard in this price bracket. The M32 then benefits from infinite contrasts on a 6.4-inch touchscreen displaying a Full HD + definition of 2400 x 1080 pixels.





Similar performance to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Similarly for performance, Samsung has made a real leap forward with its M range. Previously, it was the J range that represented the entry level and, at Frandroid, we simply did not recommend it. Smartphones generally carried a Snapdragon from the 400 series and had great difficulty in providing a user experience without slowdowns. Today is better since the Galaxy M32 integrates a SoC Helio G85 with 4 GB of RAM, the same configuration as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. It is not madness either and it will not allow you to play 3D games, but you will enjoy a smooth and up-to-date interface with Android 11.

Great autonomy and great photo versatility

On this price bracket, Samsung still offers great endurance for its affordable smartphones and the Galaxy M32 is no exception to the rule with a large 5,000 mAh battery. With its not very greedy technical sheet, we imagine it to hold very well for 2 to 3 days depending on your use. In addition, fast charging up to 25W via USB-C is in the game. As for the photo part, the quality won’t be amazing for the price a smartphone sells for – just expect to capture decent daytime shots with the 64-megapixel sensor – but the great versatility is still appreciable with a portrait mode, ultra wide-angle and macro.

To compare the Galaxy M32

