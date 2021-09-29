Amazon Echo Show 15: the perfect dashboard for the connected home?

SaveChecked inDeleted 0

Amazon once again announced many new products last night. Some which are more of the “proof of concept”, that we will never see, and others available soon, like the Echo Show 15. In the name, we could say that this is yet another Amazon Echo, with just a larger screen, compared to the Echo Show 5, 8, and 10. But it is not: instead of being a touchscreen attached to a bulky speaker, the Echo Show 15 is flat and can be hung on the wall, making it a real home dashboard, thanks to its screen 15 inch 1080p HD. Announced at 249 €, this new Amazon Echo Show 15 could be of particular interest to us in the field of home automation!

Amazon Echo Show 15: the dashboard for the whole family

Amazon’s idea for this smart display is to make it a hub shared by families so they can see things like upcoming appointments in the calendar, to-dos, post-it reminders. , and shopping lists. The same concept as what Samsung struggles to impose with its connected fridge. It’s not that the idea is bad, far from it, but buying a fridge with such an integrated screen is not yet within the reach of all budgets. By offering a screen alone, at € 249, Amazon has on the other hand more likely to seduce.

In addition, since it is a single screen, its use can be much more flexible. Amazon, for example, is considering placing it in common areas, such as a living room, a frequently used hallway and, of course, the kitchen. It is able to do everything that the old Echo Show smart displays could do, like play music, display weather reports, broadcast videos, control smart home devices, display cooking recipes, and all the rest. things you can already ask Alexa.

But the Echo Show 15 takes advantage of its larger screen to display more useful widgets, permanently placed next to the familiar carousel of titles, and apps, and more. These widgets can be customized to suit your preferences, whether you want to display a calendar, a to-do list, recipe recommendations, your favorite home automation controls, and more. Amazon has made a handful of these widgets itself, but it has also developed an API that developers can use to add them to their Alexa Skills!

Unfortunately, it won’t be possible to use the entire screen with your own favorite elements, if you wanted to create a home automation dashboard, for example. Half of the screen is still dedicated to the rotating home content that we see on the other screens of the Echo Show. Only the other half is available for widgets.





The larger screen also brings the new picture-in-picture feature, which allows you to view the feed from a security camera or video doorbell while watching other content. Note also that this is the first Echo Show to support streaming in full HD resolution from Netflix, Prime Video from Amazon, Hulu and others. Amazon also announced that support for TikTok and Sling TV is coming to its entire line of smart displays.

The Show 15’s design is meant to mimic a photo frame, and you can use it to view photos in full screen if you want (Amazon says it adapts its color to ambient lighting conditions, like other Echo devices. Recent shows). This Echo Show 15 also has a great resemblance to Samsung’s Frame TV, this TV which is supposed to look like a photo frame (but larger). The Echo Show 15 indeed has a black frame with a white bezel surrounding the screen, which makes it rather pretty.

This frame-shaped aesthetic refers to the location planned for the Echo Show 15: hung on the wall in portrait or landscape orientation. But Amazon will offer other accessories, such as a support to put it on a piece of furniture for example.

The Echo Show 15 has a 5 megapixel front camera, which can be used for video calls. But it is also able to identify who is in front of the Echo Show 15 and then display personalized content, such as a greeting, reminders, calendar events, specific notes or messages. ‘other information for him.

It can also limit the available content to age-appropriate items when it recognizes that a child is using it. This new visual ID feature builds on the custom-designed AZ2 neural processor inside the Show 15, which follows on from the AZ1 that debuted in last year’s Echo devices.

According to Amazon, all visual identification processing is done locally and the credentials are stored on the Echo Show 15 itself, not in the cloud, which is great news for those who fear for their personal data. But suddenly, facial profiles aren’t shared between devices, which means you’ll have to set them up with each Echo Show 15 if you have more than one.

To preserve privacy, an integrated shutter allows you to hide the camera. However, the visual identification function will be completely deactivated in this case. That takes a lot of the interest away from the Echo Show 15, but at least Amazon is meeting the demand of a lot of users.

If we know its price of 249 €, and a “next” release in various countries, including France, no exact date has been specified. We will therefore have to wait a little longer.

In any case, it is a device that we really liked, and which will undoubtedly join the test lab when it is released: p And you, what do you think?