Amazon launches its first connected bracelet with a screen

Amazon has unveiled its new connected bracelet, the Halo View. It comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon’s fitness service.

Last year, Amazon unveiled its very first connected bracelet, the Halo Band. A bracelet without a screen that was able to analyze your emotions. This Tuesday, on the occasion of its back-to-school conference, the Seattle firm officially presented its successor, the Halo View.

Unveiled at the same time as the new Echo Show 15 connected screens or the Astro robot, the Amazon Halo View is a connected bracelet with a particularly classic design, resembling what Fitbit or Xiaomi offer for example with the Charge 5 and Mi Smart Band 6 As on the first Halo Band bracelet, the Halo View is equipped with several health sensors allowing, among other things, to analyze the level of oxygen in the blood (SpO2), heart rate, skin temperature or sleep data. Obviously, the sensor will also make it possible to count the number of steps taken during the day.

Main novelty of this model, the color screen replaces the microphone previously used on the Halo Band. The Amazon Halo View thus benefits from an Amoled display with haptic feedback. Amazon does not specify the screen size or its definition, however. On the battery side, if the Amazon Halo Band boasted of a battery life of seven days without a screen, the Halo View does the same despite its display. Amazon also specifies that the bracelet can be charged from 0 to 100% in 1h30.





The Amazon Halo View bracelet comes in two sizes, small or medium, and with three different bracelets: black, purple or green.

A competitor fitness service of Fitness +

To accompany its new connected bracelet, Amazon is also launching its own sports service subscription, Halo Fitness. Coming to compete with Apple Fitness + or Fitbit Premium, Halo Fitness will offer studio workouts by various coaches. At launch, the service will include cardio, strength, yoga or even outdoor workouts. Thanks to synchronization with the Halo View bracelet, users will also be able to see their heart rate displayed directly on the screen during exercise.

So far, Amazon has only announced its new bracelet and the Halo Fitness service in the United States. The Amazon Halo View is offered at $ 79.99, or 69 euros. With the purchase of the bracelet, Amazon offers a one-year subscription to its Halo Fitness service. After this first year, the service will be offered at $ 3.99 per month (3.42 euros).