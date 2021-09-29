Amazon presents Astro, an adorable, but also very intrusive robot

The American giant has presented a brand new autonomous robot, intended to make life easier for dependent people. But under his air of a children’s toy, Astro is already worrying privacy advocates.

Make no mistake, Astro is not Bandai Namco’s new robot toy. Behind its life-size Tamagotchi air, and its name given in homage to the cult saga of Osamu Tezuka, the object is in fact a concentrate of technology developed by Amazon. Intended to play the handyman assistants in the house, the little companion on wheels is already debated.

Monitor granny … and your privacy

Concretely, Astro presents itself as a kind of Alexa on wheels. In addition to offering all the features already provided by Amazon’s voice assistant, the robot will also be able to detect a possible intruder, or take care of the elderly for example. Thus, Astro will be able to map the house like a robot vacuum cleaner, and follow a user to point his camera on him if necessary. According to the American company, he will also be able to learn the habits of each member of the household, which he will be able to recognize thanks to the AI. With its futuristic Wall-E airs, Astro will use its ten inch screen and its camera to facilitate videoconferencing sessions, but also to make oneself more human in the eyes of the owner, by nodding and blinking, for example.

With its 60 cm high for a little less than ten kilos, Astro will first be marketed in the United States for a limited test phase. It will then be offered to the general public, for about $ 1,450.





Astro, Amazon’s watchdog?

Presented as capable of patrolling the user’s home to stand guard when alone, the Astro’s intrusive behavior worried already. It must be said that even some former engineers involved in the project qualify the robot as “Nightmare for privacy” in an interview with the Vice Motherboard website. According to the investigation, which discloses several internal documents, Astro’s surveillance system, dubbed Sentry, would be a real bottomless pit when it comes to collecting data. In addition to suffering from big hiccups, the little robot would also be particularly prone to falls.

Dave Limp, the vice-president of Amazon, however wanted to be reassuring during his launch press conference. The businessman thus indicated that Astro was remotely lockable in case of hacking, and that Amazon would never have access to the device’s cameras. It is therefore impossible for the company to transmit any data to the authorities, promises GAFAM. This “Science fiction come true” congratulated by the firm in a presentation video is nonetheless worrying, at a time when GAFAM already has control over our position and navigation history, our banking and biometric data, but also our lifestyle.