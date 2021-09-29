Amazon Prime Video: the programs not to miss in October 2021

4

Like every month, it’s time to take an interest in releases on SVoD platforms. Halloween obliges, Prime Video prepares us a pot of horror films in October, but also and especially a highly anticipated documentary on Orelsan.



Quite calm month on Prime Video, with all the same the surprise Never show that to anyone, eagerly awaited documentary on rapper Orelsan. For the rest, the platform guarantees us a Halloween loaded with a slew of horror films, and some small pearls already well known as Two lovers and The night belongs to us by James Gray, Under the Skin by Jonathan Glazer or the Snowpiercer by Bong Joon-Ho. In short, a not so bad program if you just want to wedge yourself under a duvet while the weather is getting colder.





The event of the month: Never show that to anyone, October 15 A bit against all odds, Prime Video rocked the trailer for this 6-episode documentary series focused on rapper Orelsan. Unpublished images shot by his own brother, convinced from the first steps of Aurélien that he would eventually reach the heights. The document traces his entire career, from his beginnings in Normandy to his consecration with The party is over, through the interludes in duet with the Casseurs Flowters. In addition to these archive images, the series will be interspersed with interviews with personalities from the field such as Stromae, Soprano, Gims or Oxmo Puccino.

We are curious: Remember … last summer, October 15 If the name rings a bell, it’s because this movie is a remake of Remember … last summer of 1997, since raised to the rank of slasher worship in the same way as Scream for example. So we take the same story and start over: a drunken party, young graduates, a man accidentally killed in a car, a cover-up of the crime, anonymous messages, a mess of deaths. The approach comes in a particularly busy month in terms of horror on Prime Video, Halloween obliges, with in particular a string of Blumhouse films as well as the saga Rec in entirety.

We will see again with pleasure: The night belongs to us, October 29 James Gray is in the spotlight this month, with the touching Two lovers and so, The night belongs to us. On the program, the flamboyant Joaquin Phoenix, a small strike from the New York nightlife opposed to his brother and his father, both police officers (Mark Whalberg and the immense Robert Duvall). James Gray’s staging invites the great masters of the genre, Scorsese, Friedkin, Coppola, and we are quickly trapped by the intense tension distilled by the images. Great American thriller as we like it, with a hint of family drama inside.