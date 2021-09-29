Amazon unveils Astro, a robot tasked with patrolling your home

Launched in the United States, Astro is able to detect the presence of an intruder or to check if the oven is really off. But privacy specialists are rather wary.

It is a new and unexpected product that was unveiled by the American giant Amazon on Tuesday, September 28: a robot called Astro and presented as a major breakthrough for consumers concerned about their safety.

Amazon’s Astro robot © YouTube (Amazon)

10 kilos, 60 centimeters

The wheeled machine and equipped with a tablet can map a house and respond to voice commands to point its camera in one room or another. He can also recognize faces, learn the habits of household members and remind everyone of their activities.

Sixty centimeters high and weighing less than 10 kilos, it will cost the United States 1,000 dollars at first, then around 1,450 dollars. No marketing date has yet been announced in France.

“When you are away from the house, you can use it to patrol your home,” Dave Limp, an Amazon vice president, said in the promotion video released Tuesday.

Astro could also be used to verify that all is well with elderly relatives.

“It’s science fiction come true,” said Suri Maddhula, who worked on the project, in the Amazon video.

In a video broadcast on YouTube, Astro is staged as a videoconferencing tool, but also verifying that the oven is indeed switched off thanks to a telescopic camera or… bringing a beer.





Future Trojan horse?

“In some scenarios, such a home surveillance camera can be useful,” said Matthew Guariglia, an analyst with the NGO Electronic Frontier Foundation, which defends human rights online.

But he points out that the device could also serve as a Trojan horse for hackers or the police.

During a press conference, Dave Limp wanted to be reassuring. He said users can lock the robot’s lenses and microphones, which makes sounds and displays messages if someone tries to hack it.

He also claimed that Amazon did not have access to Astro’s remote cameras, and therefore “could never give that access to the police or emergency services.”

In 2019, the Seattle group was criticized after revelations about employees in charge of listening to conversations recorded by its voice assistant Alexa to, according to Amazon, improve the system.

Amazon also markets under the Ring brand a range of products ranging from doorbells with integrated cameras to alarms for doors and windows. Controversial products, in particular because of their use by the police.