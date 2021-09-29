American beauty influencer Mel Thompson, only 35, died suddenly, her husband announced on social media – Video

American beauty influencer Mel Thompson died suddenly, her husband announced on his partner’s Instagram account. On the social network, he posted photos of the 35-year-old mother, along with a text, the New York Post reported. The reasons for the death of the influencer from Tennessee are not mentioned in the message.

35 years old, Mel had been an influencer and beauty youtuber since spring 2015. She had more than 170,000 subscribers on her Youtube channel, and more than 58,000 on her Instagram account. It is also on this platform that her husband paid tribute to her the day after her death, which occurred Sunday, September 26, through a series of 10 photos showing the young woman in the company of her relatives.





It’s difficult to choose only 10 photos “, continued his companion in the caption of the pictures.” We have lost a beautiful person. I just wanted to show the smiles she elicited. I have received a lot of messages from people seeking news without knowing that she is dead. It’s great to see how much she was loved. And she loved you all back. I will continue to love her and I will miss her forever.

She was a pillar in our family. The children talked to her all the time and she answered them constantly, trying to help them. And no matter how bad she felt, she always stroked my back when I got to the bed next to her. She was still working tirelessly to release content.

Everyone she was talented, but the people closest to her also know how wonderful she was. She would have done anything to help someone without thinking twice. I would like her to come back to me. “