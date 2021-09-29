an artist who was to exhibit 70,000 euros in banknotes leaves with the money

He renamed his work “Take the money and get out.” A Danish artist, who was to exhibit the equivalent of 70,000 euros of banknotes stuck on a canvas, finally decided to present empty frames and keep the loot. The Kunsten Museum of Modern Art, in Aalborg (Denmark), had agreed to lend a large sum of cash to Jens Haaning, a 56-year-old Danish artist, to reconstruct one of his old works representing a year of salary in Denmark and Austria, in Danish denominations and euros.

“Two days before the opening of the exhibition, we received a message from Jens telling us that he had not produced the works on which we had agreed”, said its director, Lasse Andersson. Instead, the artist explained that he would send other works “titled ‘Take the money and get out'”. By opening the boxes, museum employees were able to see that this was indeed what the plastic surgeon had done: the money was not there and the canvases had remained white.





The museum finally decided to present the works on the occasion of its exhibition on modern work. “They offer a humorous approach and lead to reflect on the way in which we value work”, justifies the director. After the last day of the exhibition, January 16, “we will take the necessary steps to ensure that Jens Haaning respects his contract and returns the money”, he stressed, however.