an entry-level QLED TV to (finally) break through

While Xiaomi is making headlines with its impressive 11T Pro, it is not forgetting its overall goals. The Chinese manufacturer has not given up on the idea of ​​establishing itself in the television market. Its new 55-inch Q1E meets this objective exactly. This QLED and 4K TV will be marketed at 799 euros, or 200 euros less than the first representative of the QLED range at Samsung, the Q60.

Of course, the price is not the only argument of this Q1E. Xiaomi wants to be recognized for its image quality of its last production and announces a spectrum coverage of 97% in DCI-P3, the colorimetric benchmark for the film industry. The other strong point of this 55-inch is undoubtedly its brightness that the manufacturer announces at 1000 nits. Finally, in terms of on-board technologies, the Q1E is rather well equipped, with dual HDR10 + and Dolby Vision compatibility, which in addition to its brightness should give it a definite advantage over HDR content. As for the connectivity part, it consists of 3 HDMI ports (including one in eARC), two USB 2.0 ports and of course an Ethernet port. On the other hand, there is no point in hoping to play in 4K at 120 Hz. The Q1E’s refresh rate is capped at 60 Hz.





No Google TV, but no Patchwall either

Xiaomi’s new QLED will work on Android TV 10, and not Google TV, but that does not prevent it from integrating a Chromecast by default, Google Assistant and especially native applications for Netflix, Amazon Prime or even Youtube. On the other hand, the Chinese seems to have bypassed its own interface, Patchwall, which coexisted with the Google OS on its latest products.

Finally, for the audio part, Xiaomi has equipped its Q1E with two 15W speakers supporting Dolby Audio and DTS-HD technologies. Xiaomi’s 55-inch QLED TV will be available on Fnac, Darty and mi.com at 799 euros. The manufacturer is planning a launch offer: during the 48 hours following its marketing, this September 28, it will be sold at 599 euros.