    an official announcement at the end of the year?

    If we are to believe ThatsSoBold, the highly anticipated GTA VI could be advertised teaser between November and next December. Our new adventures of organized crime would take place in a revisited Vice City, theater of the eponymous game released in 2002. On this point, nothing fundamentally new compared to rumors dating from a few months earlier.

    What is new, if however what ThatsSoBold claims is verified, is that the new Vice City could be plagued by hurricanes and alligator attacks, among others. The instagramer claims that the card of GTA VI would be five times larger than the already massive map of GTA V. What’s more, according to ThatsSoBold, Rockstar Games could be inspired by Fortnite, in the sense that Vice City would have to change its face over the updates.


    Advances to be taken, of course, with great care. That said, Rockstar Games side, an unusual maneuver was recently performed on its official YouTube channel. The studio has indeed “banned” the keyword ” GTA 6 In the comments of his videos. Is this a warning sign or something totally external to what interests us here? We will have to wait until the end of the year to find out.


    Stuart

