Another Champions League record for Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

In his 177 previous meetings, he scored 135 goals, another C1 record.
Single player with more than 50 matches for 2 different clubs
UEFA emphasizes that “Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have reached the 50 meetings [de Ligue des champions] for two clubs: Manchester United [53 matches avant celui de ce soir] and Real Madrid [101]. “ He also played 23 C1 matches with Juventus Turin.
This season, Cristiano Ronaldo could become the second player to score at least 20 goals with two different clubs in the Champions League, after Neymar (21 with Barça and 20 with PSG). He scored 105 with Real. He lacks 4 to reach the bar of twenty goals with the Red Devils.
He is ahead of four former Real and Barça players
With 178 matches in C1, Cristiano Ronaldo exceeds his former partner at Real Madrid, the goalkeeper (retired) Iker Casillas (177). He had joined him on Matchday 1 of the group stage, September 14 (1-2 defeat against Young Boys, 1 goal).
The (former) players of Real and Barça occupy the first five places in the ranking of the most participations: in addition to Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of Xavi Hernández, Lionel Messi, both ex-Barça (151), and Raul, Madridist of (almost) always (142). Follow Ryan Giggs, ex-MU (141) and Karim Benzema (OL then Real, 132 matches, 72 goals).
The two other French people to count the most matches in C1 are Thierry Henry (112) and Patrice Evra (108).