Anti-Covid vaccine: what do we know about the side effects of the 3rd dose?

UPGRADES – While a million French people have so far received a third dose of vaccine, a study published by the American health authorities provides a first assessment – very reassuring – of the side effects observed after a booster injection.

“The booster doses are for the moment well tolerated”. This is in essence, what should be remembered from a study published Tuesday, September 28 by the American health authorities, from data collected from several thousand people who received a third dose of Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccines and Moderna between mid-August and mid-September, when it was authorized in the country for certain immunocompromised people.

While around one million French people have already received a third dose of the vaccine out of a total of“between 3 and 4 million French people called”, According to the latest figures communicated by Olivier Véran this Wednesday morning on France Inter, these first increases are timely. But what do they teach us?

Effects “similar” to the second dose

As of Sept. 19, more than two million people had already received a booster dose in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The data released Tuesday is based on some 20,000 people who signed up for a v-safe app, and completed a questionnaire after their injections. Among those who completed it after each of the three doses, about 79% reported a localized reaction after the third injection (such as pain at the site of the sting), and 74% a so-called systemic reaction, i.e. – say affecting the whole body (like fatigue). As a benchmark, after the second injection, these numbers were 78% and 77% respectively, so very similar. “The frequency and type of side effects were similar to those seen after the second doses of the vaccine, and they were mostly mild or moderate, and of short duration.”, summarized during a press conference Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC.

Effects the day after the injection

Of the more than 20,000 people, about 28% said they were unable to go about their usual daily activities after the third dose, most of the time the day after the injection.

This data is not representative of the American population, however, warns the CDC, the majority of people registered on the app are white. In addition, the study does not necessarily focus only on immunocompromised people, other people who may have also received a third dose by circumventing the recommendations in place at the time, specify the CDC. US health authorities have, since the end of last week, expanded the population eligible for a third dose of Pfizer vaccine. Can now also receive it people 65 and over, and other patients at “risk” because of their state of health or because of a job particularly exposing them to the virus.

