Antoine Griezmann empties his bag

Tuesday night premieres. It is not only Lionel Messi who has unlocked his goal counter in his new club. Antoine Griezmann, too, scored his first goal since returning to Atlético de Madrid. On the lawn of San Siro, while his team was led, the French striker came out of his box to equalize, with a very nice goal. A relief, as he explained to the microphone of bein Sports at the end of the meeting. Designated man of the match by UEFA after his team’s victory over AC Milan (1-2), the 2018 world champion emptied his bag on his complicated debut at a post-match press conference.

“There was an element of truth in all the criticisms, I did not feel comfortable, I did not find my place, but with the help of my partners and the coach, who believes in me, I cannot that improve me. My teammates expect more from me, the club and the supporters too, that’s what I’m here for. I try to reach my best level as quickly as possible ”, he openly assumed, trying to explain his first rather failed outings and his delay in ignition since his arrival from FC Barcelona.





Oxygen bowl for Grizi

“There were a lot of changes, in the end everything was decided on the last day of the transfer window. It’s a different team, a different way of playing and it’s not easy. These are a lot of changes, everything is different and I have to get used to it as quickly as possible. The coach and my partners need me and I hope I will be ready as soon as possible. Evenings like today (Tuesday) will help me improve ”, he blurted out, hoping that the Colchonero audience will finally forgive him for his past decisions.

“The public want to see me play like tonight and that’s all I want, to make them happy, for the fans to go home happy. My goal is to make them happy again and bring them great things ”, he continued, thanking Diego Simeone for his trust. “I have a lot of respect and admiration for this coach. He made me better, he made me reach my best level. That’s why I wanted to come back, for him, for the club, for the public. I am very proud to be here and I will give my all ”, he concluded. To confirm.