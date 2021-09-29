Are you looking for a house around Toulouse? Here are the prices, municipality by municipality

Toulouse news See my news

Despite the health crisis, real estate has not experienced an air gap in Haute-Garonne. And this growing market is felt in the cities on the outskirts of Toulouse, even if the price increase in the Pink City is greater than in the rest of the department. “We clearly feel a renewed interest in individual house“, Says Me Giral, from the Chambre des notaires de la Haute-Garonne.

Balma, Pibrac and Toulouse on the podium

On the leading trio, Toulouse is 3e, behind Balma (with an average price of 433,000 euros for a house in the old building) and Pibrac (363,000 euros, and an increase of 9.2%).

The municipality where prices are rising the most is Launaguet, in the northeast, with + 19.4%, ahead of Seysses (18.2%), Villefranche-de-Lauragais (+ 15.1%) and Aussonne (+ 15%).

Cities in decline

Conversely, some municipalities are losing ground (prices at Saint-Gaudens fell 8.4%, to Fenouillet from 12.2% and from 15.1% to Saint Jean) or had reached a very high level (Balma is down 7.9%).

Here is the evolution of real estate prices in the main towns of Haute-Garonne:





Balma (433,000 euros the median price of an old house)

Pibrac (363,000 euros)

Toulouse (355,000 euros)

Tournefeuille (350,000 euros)

Escalquens (350,000 euros)

Ramonville (337,800 euros)

Blagnac (334,300 euros)

Montastruc-la-Conseillère (333,600 euros)

The Union (323,500 euros)

Léguevin (315,200 euros)

Launaguet (314,600 euros)

Aussonne (305,800 euros)

Saint-Orens (305,100 euros)

Castanet-Tolosan (300,000 euros)

Bruguières (299,800 euros)

Cugnaux (290,000 euros)

Fonsorbes (286,000 euros)

Plaisance-du-Touch (280,700 euros)

Castelnau d’Estretefonds (280,500 euros)

Saint-Alban (274,000 euros)

Colomiers (272,100 euros)

Frouzins (270,000 euros)

La Salvetat Saint-Gilles (268,200 euros)

Castelginest (267,100 euros)

Saint-Jean (266,600 euros)

Saint-Jory (263,000 euros)

Seysses (260,000 euros)

Saint-Lys (256,100 euros)

Portet-sur-Garonne (255,700 euros)

Fronton (254,000 euros)

Villeneuve-Tolosane (250,900 euros)

Eaunes (250,300 euros)

Bessières (246,500 euros)

Aucamville (239,700 euros)

Villefranche-de-Lauragais (235,300 euros)

Muret (235,000 euros)

Granada (230,100 euros)

Cornebarrieu (228,500 euros)

Fenouillet (220,000 euros)

Auterive (203,800 euros)

Carbonne (195,000 euros)

Villemur-sur-Tarn (187,500 euros)

Revel (169,000 euros)

Saint-Gaudens (105,400 euros)

