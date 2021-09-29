Ari Boulogne’s request returned to Switzerland

According to a judgment consulted on Wednesday by AFP, the French justice confirmed on appeal to be “Territorially incompetent” to judge a request for recognition in paternity addressed to the actor by the son of the singer Nico.

Ari Boulogne, 58 years old, had filed an application for recognition of paternity before the court of Orleans (Center-Val de Loire), Alain Delon having a residence in the region.

The actor has never acknowledged the paternity of Ari Boulogne, son of the German singer Nico with whom he had a brief affair in the 1960s. As a child, Ari was however raised by Alain Delon’s own mother, Édith Boulogne, whose name it bears.

In its decision of August 27, 2020, the Orléans court declared “The French jurisdiction territorially incompetent”. The Orléans Court of Appeal confirmed this decision in a judgment on Wednesday because “Mr. Alain Delon reports proof that his domicile is in Switzerland ” where he has lived since 1984. He has a Swiss passport, “Pays taxes on Swiss territory”, “Vote in Switzerland” or “Receives treatment in Switzerland”, details the judgment.





“It follows that his domicile is indeed in Switzerland and not in France” and his residence in the Center-Val de Loire region “Has only been a secondary residence for many years and not its main establishment”.

The court points to the “Bad faith” callers “When they claim that this residence constitutes an apparent domicile”. “It is obviously a question of obtaining the application of the German law more favorable to the applicants, so that the aim pursued (…) is to circumvent abusively the application of the French law on the territorial competence”, considers the court of appeal.

“In France, there is a principle of international law, we apply the mother’s right”, German singer Nico. However, in German law, the prescription does not exist for this type of legal action, explained after the first instance decision Maître Christophe Ayela, Alain Delon’s lawyer. “In Switzerland, we apply the law of the plaintiff, he had specified, therefore the French law for Ari Boulogne. But if we apply French law, it is prescribed “. Wednesday this same lawyer “Congratulate” of the “Wise decision rendered by the Orléans Court of Appeal”. “It is now a closed case in France”, he believes.

