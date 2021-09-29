More

    Arrested with a kilo of gold paste in the rectum

    An Indian who tried to smuggle nearly a kilo of gold paste hidden in the rectum was arrested at an airport in the northeast of the country, authorities reported on Wednesday. The smuggler, who was on his way to New Delhi, was arrested on Monday after a security guard detected the “presence of metal in the body cavity” at Imphal airport, in the state of Manipur (northeast).

    The authorities gave him an x-ray which revealed the presence of four capsules in the rectum, containing a total of more than 900 grams of gold paste, worth about 56,664 dollars.

    Charente Libre
    © Photo credit: AFP Photo

    Demand for gold has peaked in recent months in India, boosted by the wedding season and preparations for Divali and Dussehra, major festivals in Hinduism that take place in late autumn. The city of Manipur, which has a common border with Bangladesh, has become, according to experts, a major route for smuggling gold into India.

    Gold smuggling into India, the world’s second-largest consumer of the precious metal, experts say, has increased in recent years, notably thanks to its transformation into paste. Smugglers are increasingly creative, with authorities uncovering quantities of gold sewn into clothing or concealed in body cavities. In August, authorities estimated the amount of gold smuggled into the country each year at 300 tonnes, resulting in huge revenue losses for the government.


    Amanda

