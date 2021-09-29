Audiences: “Alex Hugo” large leader, “Koh-Lanta” under 4 million, card for PSG on Canal +

Tuesday, “Alex Hugo” topped the prime time audiences. The new episode of this French series carried by Samuel Le Bihan and Lionnel Astier fascinated 5.87 million viewers according to Médiamétrie, for an audience share of 26.0% among the public present until 10:40 p.m. (6.9 % on FRDA-50). A week ago, for its arrival on France 3, the police series had attracted 5.73 million people (25.8% of 4+ and 7.1% of FRDA-50).

“Koh-Lanta” in difficulty on TF1

For the second consecutive week, “Koh-Lanta” must therefore be content with second place on TF1. The 5th episode of entertainment presented by Denis Brogniart was able to count on 3.91 million faithful. The market share for 4-year-olds and over is 19.5% compared to 34.3% for women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50). TF1’s flagship program is at its lowest on all these indicators since it returned to the air at the end of August. Last Tuesday, the game had brought together 4.44 million fans (22.8% of the public and 39.0% of the FRDA-50).

In third position, we find Canal + with the shock poster of the Champions League opposing PSG to Manchester City. This revenge-style match mobilized 2.19 million supporters, or 9.9% of the public and 9.0% of the FRDA-50. A peak of 2.42 million fans was seen during the meeting.

M6 follows with a French film in rerun, “A arms open”. The cast composed of Christian Clavier, Ary Abittan and Elsa Zylberstein entertained 1.55 million moviegoers until 10:40 p.m., an audience share of 7.0% on 4+ and 11.7% on FRDA- 50. Last week, 2.39 million viewers watched the unreleased film “Beaux-parents” (10.7% of 4+ and 18.4% of FRDA-50).

Michel Cymes and Adriana Karambeu little followed on France 2

France 2 is only fifth with the return of “Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body”, a magazine presented by Michel Cymes and Adriana Karambeu. The theme dedicated to addictions has given desire for good resolutions to 1.38 million French people and 6.6% of the public (7.7% on the FRDA-50). On August 31, an unprecedented “Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body” had interested 1.89 million individuals (8.4% of the public and 7.7% of the FRDA-50).