AXA extends its amicable transaction offer to restaurateurs

AXA France wants to turn the page of its conflict with restaurant owners as quickly as possible. But it has just given six more weeks to its customers affected by a multi-risk contract with cover for operating losses in the event of an administrative closure to accept its offer of an amicable solution to compensate part of their losses due to confinements.

On June 10, the insurer, number one in France on the property and casualty insurance market for restaurateurs, proposed a global envelope of 300 million euros to settle a controversy over the interpretation of exclusion clauses, disastrous in terms of image, and to close some 1,500 disputes, currently in progress. In total, this offer concerns 15,600 customers (or former customers) of AXA France who had taken out this contract under operating losses.

Speed ​​up after the summer season

According to Axa France, this decision will allow “Give more time to customers who wish to initiate or finalize the necessary steps, and in response to the request of many of them, the hand of AXA remains extended”. The insurer would have been, in fact, sensitive to feedback from the field of professionals on the difficulty of completing the request for an amicable solution in the middle of the summer.

For the Syndicat des Independents (SDI) this announcement is ” undoubtedly an element of satisfaction ” Insofar as ” instead of gathering the accounting documents requested during the summer period, the restaurateurs devoted themselves more to their establishment ”. Lawyer Guillaume Aksil, who manages around 200 clients in proceedings against Axa, is also pleased with this additional time: ” we must give peace a chance. This period will allow restaurateurs to study the offers presented by the insurer and to decide in full knowledge of the causes to accept the proposal or to continue in the legal process ”.

Windfall effect

According to AXA France, 70% of potential beneficiaries have already started out of court. It was 60% at the end of July, which confirms the sharp slowdown in procedures in August. “But the requests are starting again”, says one at the head office of AXA France. On the other hand, the insurer refuses for the moment to communicate the number of disputes which would have opted for an amicable solution.

The latter provides for a payment of up to 15% of turnover lost during the confinement periods, between March and October 2020. Even customers who have not contested the refusal of compensation under the terms of the contract are eligible. to this offer.

Hence a windfall effect in which the restaurateurs have rushed. Several Axa general agents contacted explain that several restaurateurs took advantage of the group’s announcement to start and conclude negotiations, when they did not initially envisage recourse.

An agent, also a union representative, explains having received 20 requests for the opening of proceedings whereas so far, these professionals did not ask for anything. That is to say the entirety of its portfolio-restaurateur. All were compensated. For one of them, the sum reaches around 250,000 euros.

Another general agent recounts having received requests from these five client-restaurateurs without any of them having initiated legal proceedings. Cost of the operation estimated by the professional, to be paid by the group: approximately 150,000 euros for paid checks ranging from 6,000 euros to 40,000 euros.

Lawyer Guillaume Eskil confirms this call for air: “ About fifteen restaurateurs came to see us to initiate litigation, which will be continued or not depending on the level of the amicable proposal. Until now, these professionals were not asking ”.

Pandora’s box

“These procedures reopened Pandora’s box, while everything was back to normal”, notes the general agent. Indeed, the announcement of June 10, then the accounting procedures launched in the summer to calculate compensation, did not fail to awaken the painful chapter of the management of this crisis in the network of AXA general agents. by the leading European insurer. A file that had created tension and bitterness.

Tensions within the Axa network over the draft agreement with restaurateurs





Three months later, the feeling is the same among some of the representatives. “We give the feeling of backtracking by finally compensating the restaurant owners. Yes it had to be done, but long before. The image that remains is that of a group that has wandered, which wanted to be right in its boots, in its rights by not taking charge of contracts covering operating losses, while the current negotiations , de facto, takes it into account. Today, my policyholders collect the checks and do not even say thank you. We can’t wait to turn the page ”, explains a general agent.

“It’s also a question of credibility. For months, we explain to our customers that they are not entitled to anything, then we must now call them back to explain to them that ultimately they are entitled to something. It’s complicated to manage ”, underlines another general agent interviewed. On the other hand, all the general agents welcome the efficiency of the procedure put in place.

Strict negotiation

It remains to be seen the outcome of this transactional offer, especially on pending litigation. The insurer promises a detailed assessment of the operation after November 15. On the judicial level, Guillaume Aksil notes that “7 out of 8 court decisions” in the first instance are favorable to restaurateurs. The trade union of the self-employed believes that the “Case law” is “favorable in 80% of cases”, citing as an example the last judgment pronounced in Annecy, September 7, 2021. Another judgment of the Court of Appeal of Lyon is expected this week.

Can this influence Axa’s position in amicable proceedings? ” Sometimes a few thousand euros are missing to accept the deal. But there is no room for negotiation ”, regrets the lawyer.

The confidential memorandum of understanding, consulted by The gallery, is very strict and does not currently allow over-the-counter negotiations. The insurer seems to hold the same position in the press release published today, where it states that ” [notre] offer is extended under the same conditions ”.

Save time to better calibrate the risk

“AXA does not modify in any way the weakness of the criteria of its initial offer”, SDI reacts for its part, which considers that companies realizing more than two million euros in turnover are offered 50% of their losses calculated in real terms against a flat rate capped at 7.5% of turnover for VSEs when the courts assess the damages at 30 % of this same turnover in the form of provisions ”.

Some observers believe that with the approach of the closing of the proceedings, the company will have enough hindsight – judicial and amicable – to calibrate the risk. Depending on the ratios, could Axa France relax its negotiating conditions to settle this story? Or, will the remainders of the envelope of 300 million euros be sufficient to take over the legal proceedings to the end?