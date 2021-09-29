Battlefield 2042: Open Beta Dates Confirmed, Trailer, and Content! | Xbox one

Earlier today, we shared a leak of the dates of the Battlefield 2042 beta. Suffice to say that this information is now obsolete since DICE has just formalized the dates as well as all the details concerning the long awaited beta of this big Year-end FPS.

Early access from October 6 and open beta from October 8

As we have known for many months already, EA Play members as well as players who pre-ordered the game will be entitled to early access to the beta. Thus, it is from next October 6 that they will be able to compete on the battlefield with 64 against 64 players on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC, while Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will not be able to take advantage of it only 32 against 32. Secondly, on October 8, the beta will open to all players until October 10, when the servers will close. Good news for small connections, DICE is setting up a pre-download from October 5th.

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Duration

October 5: Pre-load available for all players.

October 6 to 9: Early access. (from October 6 at 9 a.m., French time)

From October 8 to 9: Free access. (from October 8 at 9 a.m., French time)

October 10 at 9 a.m. KST: end of the open beta.

Battlefield 2042 beta content

This first grip of the next baby of DICE will give the opportunity to FPS fans to discover the Orbital map in Conquest mode. Thus, players will have to fight to control the key objectives on the map already featured in the game’s announcement trailer.





Located in Kourou, Guyana, the Battlefield 2042 Orbital map plunges players into a race against time in harsh conditions as they clash around the launch site of a rocket about to take off. Sectors on this map include the assembly building, launch pad, and the crawlerway that connects the two facilities. During a game of Conquest Mode, the iconic vibrancy of Battlefield is showcased with an automated rocket launch sequence, a zipline that crosses towers, vehicle battles in inclement weather, and even a unexpected tornado that affects the course of the fight.

These days of confrontation will make it possible to embody a specialist among the four proposed in the beta: Boris, a Russian engineer with an SG-36 turret, Casper, the South African expert in camouflage and long-range attacks, Falck, a German doctor specializing in support and Mackay, a nomadic Canadian and lover of the great outdoors equipped with a grappling hook.

While waiting to be parachuted onto the battlefield from October 6 for EA Play subscribers (and therefore Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members) and October 8 for others, EA offers to discover a video preview of what will be waiting for us next week.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on November 19 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, and will benefit from cross-play between compatible platforms, i.e. next-gen consoles and PC on one side, and the old-gen consoles on the other.