Benfica-FC Barcelona: the official line-ups

Moribund in La Liga and swept 3-0 at home by Bayern on Matchday 1, FC Barcelona travels to Lisbon to try to take his first points in this Champions League campaign (to follow live commented on FM from from 9 p.m.). Managed to bring back a point from Kiev (0-0), Benfica is a steamroller in the league since it has 7 wins in 7 matches and four points more than Porto and Sporting CP.





For this match, Jorge Jesus opts for a 3-4-3, in which we find Otamendi, Verissimo and Vertonghen in defense, João Mario and Weigl in the middle and the Rafa Silva-Darwin Nuñez duo in support of Yaremchuk in front. Ronald Koeman side, also back to a three-way defense. The Dutch technician lines up Pique, Araujo and Garcia, a three-way midfielder with Pedri-Busquets-de Jong and uses Dest and Sergi Roberto in pistons. In front, Memphis Depay accompanies Luuk de Jong.

The official compositions:

Benfica: Vlachodimos – Verissimo, Otamendi, Vertonghen – Lazaro, João Mario, Weigl, Grimaldo – Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Darwin

Barcelona: ter Stegen – Piqué, Araujo, Garcia – Sergi Roberto, Pedri, Busquets, F. de Jong, Dest – L. de Jong, Depay