More

    Benfica-FC Barcelona: the official line-ups

    Sports


    Moribund in La Liga and swept 3-0 at home by Bayern on Matchday 1, FC Barcelona travels to Lisbon to try to take his first points in this Champions League campaign (to follow live commented on FM from from 9 p.m.). Managed to bring back a point from Kiev (0-0), Benfica is a steamroller in the league since it has 7 wins in 7 matches and four points more than Porto and Sporting CP.


    What follows after this advertisement

    For this match, Jorge Jesus opts for a 3-4-3, in which we find Otamendi, Verissimo and Vertonghen in defense, João Mario and Weigl in the middle and the Rafa Silva-Darwin Nuñez duo in support of Yaremchuk in front. Ronald Koeman side, also back to a three-way defense. The Dutch technician lines up Pique, Araujo and Garcia, a three-way midfielder with Pedri-Busquets-de Jong and uses Dest and Sergi Roberto in pistons. In front, Memphis Depay accompanies Luuk de Jong.

    The official compositions:

    Benfica: Vlachodimos – Verissimo, Otamendi, Vertonghen – Lazaro, João Mario, Weigl, Grimaldo – Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Darwin

    Barcelona: ter Stegen – Piqué, Araujo, Garcia – Sergi Roberto, Pedri, Busquets, F. de Jong, Dest – L. de Jong, Depay


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleJapan could become a partner of the British fighter plane “Tempest”
    Next articleAmazon Prime Video: the programs not to miss in October 2021

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC