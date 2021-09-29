Bercy ready to make an additional gesture

On September 16, the government announced that nearly 6 million low-income households will benefit from an exceptional check for 100 euros to help them pay their energy bill, in the face of the current price increase. “It is a form of support to get through this situation which is considered to be cyclical increase in energy prices which will lead to an increase in the price of heating, “we explained to Matignon.





But then, in October, gas prices will experience a record increase of 12.6%, and these increases seem to be set to last. According to RTL information, Bercy does not plan to lower VAT on gas despite rising prices and insistent demands from consumer associations. The government is therefore working on several hypotheses to help households.



At Bercy, we defend the idea of ​​a new extension of the energy check: a new boost to the 6 million households already helped or the extension to more families. We could use the additional tax revenues linked to the rise in prices to finance an additional gesture in the spring. The measure announced last week of 100 euros more, will already cost 580 million euros. One thing is certain, we say to Bercy: the government will make another gesture.

