Britney Spears’ dad clashes with daughter’s chosen transitional guardian

New weapon pass between Britney Spears and her father, while a new hearing must take place today to end the guardianship of the star. Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as guardian and his daughter’s lawyer wants this withdrawal to be immediate.

The interpreter of Toxic and her legal representative have proposed John Zabel, a sworn accountant, to make the transition until the singer regains control of her life and finances. This choice was strongly contested by the artist’s father.

The latter filed a petition explaining that John Zabel is not “highly qualified” to manage a fortune estimated at $ 60 million. As relayed by TMZ who was able to read the documents, Jamie Spears is relying on a setback from the accountant, who lost a million dollars of his personal fortune by investing in a fraudulent real estate investment. Moreover, Britney Spears’ father does not see why he should give up his post immediately and not stay until the end of the guardianship. He considers that he has taken good care of his daughter’s fortune in thirteen years.





Alcoholic and violent

The response from Britney Spears’ lawyer has been scathing. “Mr. Spears was obviously never qualified [pour s’occuper de la fortune de sa fille], and this, for many reasons already on file, from his lack of financial skills, his filing for bankruptcy, his proven alcoholism, and to the trauma he caused to his daughter since childhood and to the recently issued domestic violence removal order, ”said Mathew Rosengart in new legal documents released by the Los Angeles Times.

The “domestic violence” referred to by Britney Spears’ representative concerns the star’s children, who accused their grandfather of having laid a hand on them. Jamie Spears is no longer legally allowed to see them.

The singer’s lawyer then referred to the documentary’s revelations Controlling Britney Spears. We learn in particular that Jamie Spears had placed microphones in his daughter’s room and that he totally controlled his communications thanks to a cookie in his phone. The security personnel also received the singer’s medicines in envelopes prepared in advance and were ordered to administer them by force. Mathew Rosengart has called for an investigation into the information disclosed in the documentary of the New York Times.