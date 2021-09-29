Bruno (Les 12 coups de midi) eliminated? The date of its elimination is precise!

The famous champion of 12 shots midday would beit about to fall? For many weeks now, some rumors have actually claimed that Bruno could know his last hours in the program. However, until today, the candidate has defied all predictions. So what exactly is it? Objeko invites you to discover it.

The 12 strokes of noon : Bruno goes will he finally be beaten?

Records in shambles

Since his arrival in The 12 noon shots, Bruno does not stop panicking all the counters. Even if the young man did not know the show a few months ago, here he became over time the greatest champion of a game around the world. Now, he actually holds the record for participation in such a program. At the head of a jackpot of more than a million euros, he seems simply unbeatable. Over the weeks and months, the public has thus learned to get to know a very endearing, but also formidable, personality. While every day, the challengers try in vain to make him fall from his pedestal, nothing seems to be able to destabilize him.

Thanks to his mastery of the game and of course his immense general knowledge, Bruno goes through all the stages with disconcerting ease. However, all will have to stop at some point. It does indeed seem difficult to imagine that another candidate will not be able to oust him one day or another. In addition, this subject raises a large number of questions and comments, especially on social networks. Last August, an Internet user who calls himself the star hunter also announced the final departure of Bruno from the 12 Coups de midi. However, nothing turned out as he expected. However, today, a rumor circulates on the Web. Objeko tells you more.

Millionaire

During his 242nd participation, the candidate of 12 midday shots a native of Haute-Garonne thus passed the symbolic mark of one million euros in earnings. Present on the show since January 20, nobody could imagine that he would succeed in such a bet. Even Jean-Luc Reichmann accustomed to seeing records fall, however, it is difficult to hide his emotion. On social networks, the famous host obviously had a hard time hiding his enthusiasm in front of such a performance “An extraordinary adventure which marked and will mark the history of television in France”.





It must indeed be admitted that never a TV program will have known such a scenario. However, Bruno did not steal these many victories, on the contrary. As the host of the 12 midday shots, he owes this success only to his general culture and his unwavering determination. Obviously very impressed, Jean-Luc Reichmann is full of praise for his new protégé: “I have respect for him. He has a lot of culture and he deserves what happens to him ”. Yet one question keeps coming up. After more than eight months of uninterrupted presence in the daily meeting of TF1, will Bruno finally give up his place? A question that raises many debates.

Bruno: An announced date?

In reality, it seems extremely difficult to know if Bruno will actually leave. The 12 noon shots in the next few days or in the coming weeks. Even if the shows have already been recorded, Jean-Luc Reichmann and the TF1 teams obviously jealously guard the secret. For his part, the candidate of 12 midday shots is naturally subject to a confidentiality clause which prevents it from revealing the underside of its participation. However, some do not hesitate to embark on a few screenings. On the Web, several Internet users say they actually know when Bruno will say goodbye. But is it reliable information or, on the contrary, mere guesswork? Apparently, this would be the second option instead.

Anyone who has tried to read in the future regarding this topic will are indeed deceived. Moreover, Bruno is still for the moment the undisputed champion of 12 midday shots. This young man from Évreux continues to surprise the public with an absolutely remarkable mastery of the game. With ten mysterious stars to his credit and a million euros in earnings, the young single continues to impress viewers. A man who can now look to the future with much more serenity after having recently lost his job. Thanks to the earnings accumulated in the show, nothing actually prevents him from dreaming. However, this incredible prize pool could climb further. Unless, as some expect, a new candidate manages to put an end to this extraordinary adventure.



