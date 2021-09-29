By 2500, the Earth will have become hostile to humans according to scientists

The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, signed at COP21, called for limiting global warming to less than 2 ° C above the pre-industrial level, and ideally 1.5 ° C . However, the report assessing the national commitments of 191 countries published by the UN on September 17 “shows the world is on a catastrophic path towards + 2.7 ° C warming” by 2100.

So what can we expect? Unprecedented fires, storms, droughts, floods and heatwaves, but also changes in terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

On the basis of these figures, scientists from several universities and specializing in different fields (anthropology, ecology, paleobiology, etc.) have made projections of climate models and drawn up several probable scenarios between now and 2500. And their conclusion is without call, taking into account their highest projections, the earth will be hostile to human life on that date.

Unmanageable heat stress for humans

While current projections do not go beyond the 2100 horizon, researchers have gone further. They thus assessed the risks based on three mitigation scenarios for atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases. “Our projections modeled low (RCP6.0), medium (RCP4.5) and high (RCP2.6) mitigation scenarios, which corresponds to the Paris Agreement target.“, they explain in an article published for free in Global Change Biology. They also took into account other factors: the distribution of vegetation, heat stress (a build-up of heat in the body that prevents humans from maintaining normal body temperature), growth conditions of the main plants cultivated on earth.

In schemes 1 and 2, that is to say of weak or moderate attenuation, the effects are deleterious. “Vegetation and the best growing areas are moving towards the poles, and the area suitable for some crops is reduced. Places rich in cultures and ecosystems, like the Amazon basin, could become barren“, detail the researchers.”We have found that heat stress can reach deadly levels for humans in the tropics which are currently heavily populated. Those regions could become uninhabitable. “, they add.

Even more worryingly, even under high mitigation scenarios, the study’s authors observed that sea levels will continue to rise due to the expansion and mixing of waters in the oceans that are increasing. heat up.

The urgency to act

Faced with these pessimistic projections, scientists believe that there is only one choice available to human beings. It is necessary “urgently reduce emissions, while continuing to adapt to the warming that we cannot escape from our current emissions, or begin to envision life on an Earth very different from this one. “, they explain.”If we fail to halt global warming, the next 500 years and beyond will alter the Earth in ways that will challenge our ability to maintain many elements essential to our survival. “, conclude the researchers.

