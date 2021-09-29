Camavinga at the heart of a completely failed bet from Ancelotti

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Unpleasant awakening for Real Madrid this Wednesday morning with the feeling of being, at least for a few hours, the laughing stock of Europe. The Merengue club, whose prestige is unmatched in the Champions League, fell at home against the modest Moldovan formation of Sheriff Tiraspol (1-2). A painful result, especially since Carlo Ancelotti tried everything during the meeting to reverse the trend, a coaching that turned into a fiasco.

Four changes at once, left rear Camavinga!

Just after the hour mark, when Karim Benzema had just equalized from the penalty spot, Ancelotti made “All in” by betting on a “poker shot” with no less than four changes at once! Modric, Kroos, Rodrygo and Jovic have all made an appearance, with a shifted Eduardo Camavinga in the highly unusual left-back position and Valverde on the right side.

Problem, this risky choice of Ancelotti completely cut Real Madrid in two, and the club merengue ended up conceding a terrible goal at the very end of the match on a distant strike from Thill. “We lost the match because we had bad luck in details that cost us,” said Ancelotti after the match. The Spanish press is not quite of the same opinion …



