“Camavinga? So far he has been very good”

Midfielder Toni Kroos has given an interview to Goal Spain. He evokes Mbappé, Camavinga and Ancelotti, but also his future and his projects.

Until what age does he see himself playing? “I remember something Zizou told me two years ago when I was 29 and we had already won three Champions Leagues together. He said that from his experience as a as a player, the best time is from 30 or 31 and the best was yet to come. We will see if my career is also like that. I think that at 31, I can still play very well. “

Has Ancelotti changed since his first visit? “I had a really good relationship with him in 2014. I haven’t played a lot of games with him so far so I can’t say exactly if he’s changed a lot. I haven’t had a lot yet. discussions with him. It’s a little hard to say for that reason. Yes, there is a difference but I can say that our relationship is still very good. “

He was campaigning for Mbappé’s arrival, is this still the case? “We’ll see what happens in the future, it’s hard for me to say because I’m not the one who decides. His quality hasn’t changed, he’s a good player and what we know, is that Madrid wanted to hire him but in the end they did not succeed. Everything continues, even without Mbappé. I think we are doing well and for the future my opinion has not changed: the best players have to be in Madrid and he is sure to be a part of it. “





The future of the trio he forms with Casemiro and Modric: “We don’t have to say what we have shown in our career, also last season. Besides, there are differences between us, I believe that Casé is 29 years old, I am 31 years old and Luka 36 years old. . There is a difference in talking about the three of us equally. But we are still able to play at a high level. “

What does he think of Eduardo Camavinga? “So far he’s been very good. It’ll be easier to talk about him in a while, when I train and play more with him, but what we’ve seen in games so far is very well, he’s already helped us with his energy. “

Aspirations to become a coach: “I’m not thinking about becoming a professional trainer yet, but more about doing something with the kids, to be able to help. I don’t like traveling so much, staying in a hotel for so long, but something like that, choosing what I do every day and be able to help a lot of people in the world… “

The birth of the Toni Kroos Academy: “The idea was born during the pandemic. I was looking for something that all the kids in the world who couldn’t go and play soccer could do, to give them a little bit of happiness. I thought it was easier to reach them]online, as they spend so many hours at home. Since everyone is very active on social media, I offered them an exercise to do on site. When I saw all the videos, over 1000… I couldn’t watch them all, it was amazing. It was the basis of this project, to think about what else I could do. “