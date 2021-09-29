More

    Can die wait, last stand or James Bond’s arm of honor?

    Entertainment


    CRITICAL – The twenty-fifth adventure of the secret agent and the last release of Daniel Craig was presented in preview in Paris. An episode of almost three hours which responds to the canons of the saga, nothing more.

    Let’s drink to his health. He’s going to need it. James Bond bows out. Let’s raise our glasses of whiskey. Daniel Craig dons the secret agent’s tuxedo for the last time. These are farewells to Maurice Chevalier: the film lasts almost three hours. Nothing very new, except that the screenwriters (there are four of them, which is never a good sign) have two big surprises in store, which decency forbids to reveal here.

    Read alsoThe identity of the new James Bond revealed in a year

    There has always been an “organized travel” aspect to the saga. Fans of exoticism will not be disappointed. There is the depths of Norway where we discover the episode that traumatized Léa Seydoux when she was five years old. We find it today on the arm of the hero on the roads of Italy. She tells him to speed up. He replies that they have plenty of time. Indeed. The title should have warned us. That good old Aston Martin. It is still metallic gray. Its headlights are lowered to make room for machine guns. Exhaust pipe

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 74% left to discover.


    To cultivate one’s freedom is to cultivate one’s curiosity.

    Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month

    Already subscribed? Log in


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMetroid Dread Special Edition available as Premium Exclusive
    Next articleFumio Kishida elected head of ruling party and future prime minister

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC